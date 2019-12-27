What about the black families that the Oakland A would displace? – The reporter

Loading...

As a resident of Oakland for more than four decades, and as president of the local NAACP, I am proud of the diversity, character and commitment of opportunities for all of our city. Generations of African-American residents have earned a good life working in this community.

That's why I strongly oppose Oakland A's proposal to build a new stadium at Howard Terminal, along with the 3,000 units of luxury condominiums and 1.5 million square feet of office space that equipment owners propose to increase Profits. This project threatens thousands of good and well-paid jobs, largely occupied by African Americans on the Oakland coast, and will outperform West Oakland neighborhoods with increased traffic and gentrification.

The plan sacrifices an industrial employment center that employs an important black workforce to create services for disproportionately wealthy white collar workers. This type of compensation is a leading cause of income inequality in the Bay Area.

Now is not the time to undermine the hard-fought economic achievements that African-American families have made in Oakland. According to a recent report by the Brookings Institute, the San Francisco-Oakland region has experienced the highest revenue growth since 2013 among African-American households in the country. In fact, the average family income increased by 36% during this period.

It is encouraging to know that despite a well-documented housing crisis in the Bay Area and a widening gap in income inequality across the country, black families can thrive in Oakland. But that is only possible if we make deliberate decisions to protect the working class industries that provide well-paid jobs and avoid gentrification of the working class neighborhoods.

I'm a lifelong baseball fan and I really hope all parties can find a way to keep the Athletics in Oakland. But that requires a real commitment and honesty. The Athletics have threatened to leave again and again, first to Fremont, followed by rumors of a game to Portland or Las Vegas. Its lack of clear mitigation plans for the port and its surrounding neighborhoods shows an obvious disregard for the city's thriving maritime industry and the needs of African-American residents. Oakland is committed to the A, but the A must demonstrate their commitment to us.

Contrary to what the Athletics say, in fact there will be public money used in the new stadium project in the form of new local taxes. We cannot keep another $ 200 million bonus such as the costly stadium repairs used to attract the Raiders back from Los Angeles. (As the Raiders end soon in Las Vegas, the city and the county continue to owe $ 65 million.) This adds up to the $ 56 million that the Warriors are trying to avoid paying for improvements in the arena next door.

To add insults to the injuries, the Athletics have made a severe offer in the secondary market to buy land from the Colosseum for private development to subsidize new buildings in the Howard Terminal. A price of $ 160 million for Oakland's largest public land in one of the nation's most sought-after real estate markets? That is a better offer than the Louisiana Purchase!

At a time when our community is struggling with the closure of public schools, ruined roads and exorbitant living costs, we need to put our community first. Providing subsidies and love offers for a professional sports team will not benefit us. The A have a house on the current site of the Colosseum with all the infrastructure and space they need, and should be rebuilt there. The city should invest resources in what residents who have roots in Oakland for decades really need.

We cannot predict the loyalty of the A to Oakland. What we do know is that the Port of Oakland and the nearby neighborhoods provide careers and communities of critical importance to African-American families, at a time when these opportunities are rapidly disappearing throughout the Bay Area. That is what we should put our faith and energy to protect.

George Holland is president of the NAACP of Oakland.