What a lifelong Z mechanic thinks of Nissan today

“I think Nissan is lost,” said Rob Fuller, leaning back in his chair in the shop, where he poured his blood and sweat into these cars, as he has done for decades. He thought for a moment and whirled absentmindedly around his mustache. “Well, I can’t say it’s lost. It has a new direction. And I’m just not part of it.”

We were sitting in a beautiful place called Z Car Garage, hidden behind some condos on a quiet street in San Jose, California. Here, owners can take their Nissan sports cars from the 1970s to the present to have them repaired or modified. Every Nissan sports car. Zs, ZXs or Infinitis are welcome.

But the newer Nissan were few and far between when I was there – and for good reason.

Enthusiasts have been complaining for years that Nissan has lost its spirit and left its core sports car fan base behind in pursuing Toyota. I wanted to find out what happened to the once sporty car maker and went to see Fuller, who has been one of the biggest names in the Datsun and Nissan scene for almost 20 years. I wanted to hear his take on it.

When I visited a sunny Monday morning last August, there was a gray 300ZX twin turbo in an elevator with the bonnet open. Fuller and his store had done a complete makeover that included a new engine and new turbos, all with supportive modifications. Completely repainted, its multi-spoke Work VS-XXs from the 90s sat on modern KW Variant 3 coilovers.

In another curve, Fuller’s personal Datsun 240Z IMSA GTU racing car from 1972 stood motionless on the jack. It was only finished last weekend at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2018, where Nissan was the honor brand.

The store is not huge, but it is known. Speedhunters has been here several times, an indication of the credibility of enthusiasts. Fuller started Z Car Garage in 2004 after working in another Z dealership. All in all, he worked with Zs for almost two decades, but he loved her much longer.

He bought his first 510 in the 1990s after seeing it in a magazine. I have no doubt that he is one of the most passionate Datsun and Z enthusiasts around the world.

“I had a great chance to spend the rest of my life with something I love,” he told me seriously. “And I worked my ass out for it. It is great. My relationships with people come from this amazing car, this car that changed our lives. ”

Fuller’s first 510 from 1971 was parked outside, had a Mopar shade of green, an SR20 engine replacement and had 406 hp on the rear wheels. It’s a time when Nissan built cars that were affordable, desirable, and tunable. The kind of cars fans grew for life.

The “new direction” that Fuller was referring to is, of course, Nissan’s current business plan to take over the world. With the introduction of trucks, SUVs, and economical cars, as well as the pursuit of electrification and partial autonomy, Nissan seems to be leaving the rest of the auto industry behind. At the moment there are hardly any offers for enthusiasts, and the existing ones are old, tired, expensive and bloated.

“I am disappointed because the simple fact is that I grew up when Nissan was ruling the world,” he continued. “Like the 300ZX, the 240SX – all of these things are the foundation of great results. And then they got a bit lost, got it back with the 350Z and then almost went astray again. “

Fuller’s complaints about Nissan have been repeated by others as the Nissan enthusiast’s path has recently broken. But as it turns out, this swaying has taken place earlier.

The GT-R

The Moniker Skyline started out as a sedan in 1957, but the legend begins with the first GT-R, the “Hakosuka”, which debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1968 and was launched the following year.

The second generation Skyline GT-R, the “Kenmeri” KPGC110, was only launched in 1973 as a coupé. The oil crisis of the time and the resulting strict emissions standards effectively cut off any kind of performance improvement from Nissan. The next Skyline GT-R won’t be seen until 16 years later.

After the world’s best R32, R33 and R34 GT-Rs, there would be another five-year hiatus before the R35 would debut.

The 510

The same was true for the company’s domestic American car market, which was shaped by a young, passionate enthusiast named Yutaka Katayama.

Nissan had already gained a foothold in the American market with a left-hand drive version of the Datsun 210 in the late 1950s. The problem was that the car, as the excellent Aaron Severson explains in a thorough history of Ate Up With Motor, was mechanically solid and good on gas, but also loud and slow like brick. Not exactly a freeway car.

Everything changed for Nissan in America when the BMW 1602 was introduced to the mix. It was compact, sporty and progressive – an instant hit with enthusiasts. Nissan had a new goal.

The former 410 had its fans and was designed by Pininfarina, but it was the 510 (designed by Nissan itself) that really boosted Nissan’s reputation for delivering attractive and affordable performance in the United States.

The first evaluations were positive for the time being. A Road & Track study from 1968 praised the smooth running, the easy handling and the attractiveness of the 510, although it did not radiate a “feeling of quality”. Still, this was the car that opened Nissan sales in the U.S.

And it helped that the buyers were already open to the idea of ​​a sporty everyday driver. It was a formula that dominated the 1960s when Pontiac hit the market and the Ford Mustang broke sales records. Production of the 510 ended in 1973, but by then over half a million units had been sold.

The 510

Nissan’s successors to the beloved 510 were the increasingly normal 610 and 710, both of which did not have the same rabid appeal and popularity of their boxy predecessor, as noted in a 1975 Road & Track article:

“Switching an enthusiast economy car to a more luxurious 610 was a logical marketing measure for Datsun, but it left a gap in the model range in which dealers and audiences alike had to cry: ‘Bring back the 510.'”

In fact, you can see Nissan’s same demands shouting from as early as the 1970s. Nissan fans have gone through this before.

The Z

If you see a trend here at Nissan that leads to falling enthusiasts every time the economy stalls, it is because there is one.

In the 1960s, Nissan still modeled its sports car designs on contemporary and inexpensive British sports cars. The Datsun Roadster of that time (called Datsun Fairlady in Japan) is an affordable and pretty little two-seater. It was rough, but powerful, at least when it got 67 a bigger 2.0-liter engine. However, toward the end of the decade, American convertible sales declined and something new was needed.

Katayama, Nissan’s executive and enthusiast, insisted that his successor, Project Z, be a closed two-seater GT car. As Severson notes in another Ate Up With Motor story, he was a fan of the Jaguar E-Type and wanted a six-cylinder instead of a four-cylinder.

After a long back and forth between Nissan’s offices in Japan, disagreements between designers, and last-minute weight reduction, the first Z was finally born, which was sold in the United States in 1969.

Sure, it wasn’t a Corvette, 911, or E-Type, but it was cheap, fast, well built, and fully equipped. It was also beautiful, with flowing lines and a delicate posture. Severson notes that Nissan managed to move around 23,000 240Z in 1970 when it came out. The following year, American Z sales rose to over 33,000 cars.

Unfortunately, the oil crisis and the strict exhaust gas standards hobbled the Z; The performance had to decrease and the weight increased when Nissan enlarged the engines, increased the displacement from 2.4 to 2.6 liters and changed the name to 260Z. The same applies to the 280Z. Real Z fans hardly think the 280Z is a decent successor to the great original today, but the mass market didn’t care. Sales increased throughout the 1970s, even though performance declined.

In the late 1970s, it was time for the original Z to retire. His successor, the 280ZX, was another disappointment for the sporty Nissan fan base. In a first Car and Driver driving report from 1979, the magazine basically called the new car a Buick:

What used to be a sleek, slim athlete has been turned into a posh boulevardier, a personal cruiser that doesn’t differ from what you’d expect from Buick when it takes a position in the two-seater and 2 + 2 market.

The message here is that Datsun has taken a small step. The old Z has grown into a 2 + 2 type of car – more of a sports car than a hell summoner – and it will drag your body around with a minimum of abuse.

From there, the Z / ZX nickname meandered a bit further in the late 80s to early 90s. The 300ZX of the first generation left the aesthetics of the 240Z from the 1960s behind (car and driver called it ugly) and was supposed to be difficult and “limp” to drive.

The new 300ZX was finally introduced in the 1990s. finally demands a return to the enthusiast. Smooth, powerful and quick, it brought the much-needed excitement back into line. Awards were given by Road & Track, Car & Driver, Automobile and Motor Trend. American enthusiasts watched with awe as the complex twin-turbo version won the Super Bowl (at least the ads) and respected the car until it died out with the RX-7, the Supra, and the rest of its class of Japanese sports cars.

The early Ghosn era

In 1999 Renault bought a massive stake in Nissan and appointed Carlos Ghosn as CEO. Although CNN Money knew that two-seaters were not volume sellers, he reported at the time that they would “improve the morale of Nissan dealers and improve the company’s image.”

Ghosn may have earned the nickname “The Cost Killer” for his relentless efforts to make Nissan profitable again, but it is thanks to him that the Z still exists.

In 2002, Nissan introduced the 350Z to the delight of die-hard fans like Fuller. Even now, 16 years later, he was still amazed.

“The 350Z was just fantastic when it was easy again,” Fuller’s words sounded faster and more excited. “When the 350Z came out, I was so excited that I called it the ’03 240Z because it had a big engine, killer power, quite a gearbox, cool wheels, Brembo brakes, great colors and great performance. Great shape , “He stopped and imagined the car in his head. “It was shit! My friends are back, let’s do it! ‘

Meanwhile, the Infiniti G35 offered luxury buyers a performance option on the same platform that didn’t mean sacrificing practicality for fun.

It was, as Fuller called it, a “great” time for Nissan.

“There were weeks in my shop where every silver Nissan was there: 350Z, 350Z convertible, G35 sedan, G37 sports coupe. They are all in my shop, it was like a wonderful time. “He glowed. Then his voice became dramatically quieter.

“And then the world went under and the 370 is in the middle of it.”

Nissan first announced the 370Z in late 2006, but when it hit the shelves in early 2009, the recession wrenched out the eyes America used to have for sports cars.

“So now the car is even better, the engine is bigger, the brakes are bigger. The tire and wheel package is bitchy. The wheel arches are massive! You could put big wheels and tires on it. But the whole world is like shit, Man. The floor falls out. What do we do now? And 370Z is like uh … “Fuller ran his hand down the hill. “They just didn’t sell. Because nothing sold at the time.”

Another economic crisis. Another heavy blow for enthusiastic cars. How would Nissan handle it?

For one thing, it was astonishing that the 370Z and the R35 GT-R were not shot down immediately. On the other hand, ideas for creating new services failed. Nissan talked about producing an intellectual successor to the 510 called the IDx. It could have been sold against the Scion FR-S and it would have been incredible. But we all know that never happened.

The economy has long since recovered. However, our customer base no longer consists of buying sports cars as they did when the MGs and Mazda RX-7 were sold in large quantities. Enthusiasts make a lot of noise, but we are the minority, not the majority. It is difficult to quantify how many of us actually use our money where our mouths are.

It’s worth noting that companies run by enthusiasts like Toyota and Mazda have managed to bring affordable fun to their fleets. The Miata and the 86 / BRZ are popular entry-level models and make people like Fuller wonder why Nissan doesn’t do the same. Why can’t it hire another katayama?

Today there is no substitute for the light and affordable entry-level sports car 240SX. Infiniti is whatever. The GT-R and the 370Z are both old, expensive, and heavy. Unfortunately, they are what is left of Nissan’s once varied enthusiast story.

“The GT-R is amazing,” Fuller admitted, “but you won’t sell 10,000 GT-Rs a month. It’s just too unattainable for people. I can’t buy a $ 100,000 car.”

His solution?

“You have to get this entry-level car,” he insisted, typing it on his fingers. “A Datsun 510. A 240Z. All those cars that made your brand. The 240SX, the Sentra SE-R, the NX2000 – all these amazing, small, easy-to-buy cool cars from the 90s. You need a car that can destroy an FRS or a GT. “

Fuller has a point here. Cars are becoming too expensive. Especially those that people would find “funny”. In addition to the 86 / BRZ and the Fiat 124 Spider / Miata, you have a handful of muscle cars, a couple of hot hatches. That’s it and nothing from Nissan.

“A 25- or 28-year-old doesn’t have 50 giants to buy his first sports car,” Fuller continued. “It has to be something where you can put your car payment down and have fun knowing that” Fuck it, they’ll never get my Z. “It has to be that way. It hasn’t been that way for a long time. It’s a shit.”

Nissan’s 90s had some real aspirations that helped spark a generation of followers. As Fuller mentioned, there was the Sentra SE-R, the NX2000 – even the Maxima could be called a “four-door sports car” and people took it at face value. There weren’t just a few high-priced Halo models. Almost everything in a Nissan showroom is thrilled. And these were cars that were actually sporty and didn’t pretend to be just a few badges.

Under the Ghosn era, Nissan’s lineup was more divided; There was still room for strange and funny things like the Cube and the Murano CrossCabriolet, but these were only fleeting innovations. We’ve had to make do with Nismo versions of Juke and Sentra in recent years, but they feel like cars that appease rather than encourage.

Lately, Nissan seems to have been only interested in launching an electrified program with the Leaf and ProPilot Assist, its semi-autonomous technology. While these are extremely valuable and important, it is also difficult for contemporary enthusiasts to feel involved (or even considered) in the current crop of things. Now that Ghosn has been arrested, the future of the brand is even more unpredictable.

Nissan has historically spent SEMA demonstrating a tuner’s dream of a 370Z not being built, and earlier this year told Top Gear that a new Z is a work in progress, a potted PR response that is neither here nor there. It has been like this for a long time: wheels turn without recognizable forward movement.

A lot of appreciation for car culture goes hand in hand with a healthy dose of nostalgia. Sometimes it is difficult to separate intellectually from what is objectively ahead of us, but in the case of Nissan, no separation is necessary because we have nothing to do.

Instead of having lifelong fans and mechanics like Fuller, Nissan has a look back at all of us.

