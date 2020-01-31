“What a chance we have,” Hornqvist sees something special

Patric Hornqvist’s question had nothing to do with his answer. The Pittsburgh Penguins complete a nine-day break after playing 11 games in 20 days. They were exhausted and looked like a gasless team in the final game, which was a 3-0 shutout loss for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hornqvist has previously made bold statements in his short but energetic media chats. In fact, Hornqvist treats the media as if he regularly works during a game. It is short. It is complete, energetic and sometimes emotional. Then it is over in a flash.

Hornqvist has an internal timer. He generally speaks about 90 seconds for his usual verbal kill switch, “thanks guys.”

On Thursday, after the rare late afternoon training for penguins, Hornqvist was asked about the benefit of getting away. He passed by the question of diving into what really concerns him.

“When you return, you appreciate what you have. What an opportunity we have before us,” Hornqvist began. “We have a good team. You don’t have many chances to make something special, and this group is good.”

It was Hornqvist who hinted for the first time that the 2016 Penguins had something. With a dark black eye from a physical game in Detroit, he did that on December 31, 2015. He saw with anger on March 1, 2016, after the Penguins blew a late lead over the capitals of Washington. The game launched the first ‘March of the penguins’, when the penguins re-introduced themselves in greatness.

Yes, I have felt the same about this group. You don’t have to be around it for longer than a few seconds. If you’ve seen it before, it’s there. There is no guarantee that it will stay. And there is less guarantee that it will spread to the ultimate goal. The Penguins have the fourth best record in the NHL, but four of the top five teams are in the Eastern Conference.

And three of the top five teams in the competition are in the Metro Division, including the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

“We still have a long way to go and I like where we are now,” said Hornqvist. “We are getting better every day and I love our chances.”

Gamblers are also getting warm for the odds of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Recently, the Penguins were a 17-1 shot to win the Stanley Cup. Now they are becoming a favorite on 11-1 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

“We’ve lost our two best players for a long time, and we’ve still played very good hockey,” he said.

Hornqvist referred to the 13 games the penguins played without Evgeni Malkin for most of October to November, and the 28 games the penguins fought through without Sidney Crosby in the middle of their top line.

Hornqvist is not the only occupant of the dressing room that has the same special atmosphere.

“Yes, I think so. We’ve all had teams – whether it’s my first year or not – that have been successful and teams that haven’t. Teams that have been successful always have something special about it, ”rookie defenseman John Marino replied to PHN’s question. “You definitely get a feel for this.”

The penguins are 31-14-5. Just like last season, the Penguins lead the New York Islanders in the Metro Division but follow the Washington Capitals. Last season the penguins were physically healthy, but not so much mentally. Their game lacked structure and their passes lacked purpose.

Things are much different this season. The team already has more double-digit goal scorers this season than last year’s more talented crew. And that’s just another reason to take note of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

What a chance they have.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZWHL5xMNzw [/ embed]