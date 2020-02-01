What 7 Sundance 2020 films tell us about modern life

In 2020, “going viral” is hardly a new concept. We all know what it means, even your Luddite family members. We have seen it all happen and perhaps even have experienced it to varying degrees.

And yet there is an atmosphere of mystery behind the concept itself. What does it mean? How does it feel? How does it happen And why?

At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, various films attempted to struggle with precisely those questions, from a wide range of perspectives to equally diverse results. Perhaps the most explicit is Feels Good Man, a documentary about one of the most viral memes of all – Pepe the Frog.

Pepe becomes a force that cannot be stopped or contained, but that can be channeled for good or for evil.

Director Arthur Jones’ meticulous chronicle of Pepe’s journey from obscure cartoon character to nationally recognized hatred symbol makes it possible to understand both how exactly this transformation happened and how unimaginable it must have seemed at first. Through Pepe, Jones illustrates how memes, far from being a frivolous bit of entertainment, can help build the culture in which we live.

In Pepe’s case, he becomes a seemingly innocent package of dangerous ideas, and then a mascot for them. He becomes a force that cannot be stopped or contained, much to create the fear of the maker Matt Furie – but one that can be channeled for good or evil. And if it would seem strange that so much is attached to a simple drawing, it is actually nothing new. As an academic rhetorically asks: “What is more valuable than a cartoon, but what is more powerful than Mickey Mouse?”

At least Pepe enjoys the luxury of being fictional. Virality gets a more personal lead in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana by Lana Wilson. The subject is a woman who has endlessly remembered and hashtagt in her career, and the film visits (among other things) one of her most viral moments of all – the Kanye West interruption at the 2009 VMAs, and the decade-plus of fall -out that followed.

Taylor Swift in “Miss Americana.”

Image: Sundance Institute

Miss Americana is an intimate representation of Swift’s life and offers a glimpse into what it feels like to become a viral. The story of the star differs from the publicly accepted, not in fact but in feeling. “Do you know how many people have to tweet that they hate you to make it a trending subject?” she asks, and so it becomes possible to see #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty not as a funny game on the internet, but as the vitriol campaign that Swift has experienced.

Swift stated at the time that she wanted to be ‘excluded from this story’ and that clearly did not happen; the fact that we still have it here is proof of that. But Miss Americana offers her, at least and finally, the opportunity to reformulate that viral moment on her own terms, to let her say in a storyline that others refuse to let her escape.

A similar struggle for control of the story takes place in Zola, albeit in a totally different form. The position of Janicza Bravo is famous based on the viral Twitter thread of Aziah Wells about her nightmare-like trip to Tampa with a fellow stripper. Although the characters do not spend much time tweeting on the screen, the story retains its internet roots in its aesthetic, which does not frame the story as subtly as one filtered through the perspective of a woman for the enjoyment of the internet.

About two-thirds of the way, Zola drives that point even further with a detour to an alternative version of the story called Stefani, from the other stripper’s point of view, based on a Reddit post from her real counterpart to life. In this openly racist story, Zola is the messy low life that dragged sweet innocent Stefani down the corrupt path to prostitution.

It’s funny because it’s so far from the Zola we’ve seen so far, but it’s the kind of funny that gets in your throat. It is a clear reminder that the Zola we enjoy is completely dependent on King’s (or rather King’s via Bravo’s) frame. By telling this story, Wells claims her own desk and votes about it; by becoming viral, hers becomes the definitive version.

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige in “Zola.”

Image: Anna Kooris / Sundance Institute

However, take the depth of Zola’s story and you might find yourself in a nightmare akin to Spree. The premise – Kurt, a driver of a ride, is so desperate to go viral that he will literally kill for it – is not as far-fetched as we hope, and director Eugene Kotlyarenko (who also wrote the script with Gene McHugh) is cunning enough not to frame Kurt as a departure from our obsessed culture, but its logical end point.

Although Kurt is thirsty than most, he is hardly the only character in Spree who cannot put down his phone. Followers and likes are the currencies on which his world runs – and not always to sinister goals; Kurt’s foil Jessie protects herself against a creep by placing his photo on her busy Instagram. But Spree makes clear how a social media twisted mindset can lead to twisted values. What gives Kurt priority is not what is good, but what is popular, not what is literally true, but what reads as authentic.

Which in a sense means that he only does exactly what social media has taught him to do. Jeff Orlowski’s doc The Social Dilemma claims that these platforms are not a passive mirror of our inner nature, but an active manipulator of it, and supports it directly with confirmation from the technical industry insiders who once worked behind the scenes to call increase our engagement and then sell it to the highest bidder.

Everywhere the idea comes back that these companies were never meant to spread fake news and conspiracy theories, to promote intolerance and to incite violence, to eat away the self-confidence of teenagers, to prevent government supervision and even genocide. That behavior is only the inevitable by-product of a model that is aimed to attract attention in every possible way. The purpose of the social dilemma is that model, rather than an individual company or manager.

Those concerns are reflected in Coded Bias, which goes even further into the dangers of having our technology done for all of us. Director Shalini Kantayya breaks out how algorithms, far from neutral calculations, reflect the prejudices and values ​​of the people who program them – and even then they can only do exactly what they are instructed to do, with little room for ambiguity or empathy.

As an interview subject says: “Computers cannot decide autonomously what is right.” We get into trouble if we assume they can, whether it’s about allowing algorithms to determine who is hired or housed, or eating the batshit YouTube conspiracy served to us.

Emma Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin and Matt Deitschand in “Us Kids.”

Image: Sundance Institute

But even if Coded Bias and The Social Dilemma help explain how we got into a world that can create someone like Kurt, crush someone like Swift, and corrupt something like Pepe, they are willing to acknowledge that technology can have a positive side like good. If Zola showed the power of sharing, and with it a story of its own, Us Kids shows how that power can be used on an even larger scale to create a better world.

Directed by Kim A. Snyder, the documentary follows a small group of Parkland students (including David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and Sam Fuentes) in their efforts to develop the American talk on arms control up to and including March for Our Lives summer tour and other related campaigns.

“You can’t put the ghost back in the bottle, but you can send it somewhere else.”

As the children do their work, Snyder shows us tweets from the Parkland teenagers sending supportive messages to each other or to other activists and other people, including prominent celebrities, who absorb and reinforce their message. Social media may be just part of the MFOL strategy, but it is an essential and organic part. Indeed, you probably don’t even need this film to tell you that; if you were online in 2018, you probably saw it firsthand.

Us Kids is perhaps the most convincing example in these films of the ways in which viral influence can be permanently mobilized – and not only in the online space, but also to bring about offline change. But it is not alone in that argument. If all these films are united in one message, it is that virality is far from a purely virtual phenomenon, but has consequences in every corner of the ‘real’ world.

At one point in Feels Good Man, an academic rejects Furie’s attempts to win Pepe back as his. “You can’t put the ghost back in the bottle,” he says, “but you can send it somewhere else.” In other words, memes and hashtags and likes and retweets do not disappear quickly. The question that then arises is what we are going to do about it. The answers that these films offer are just as different as the films themselves.

We can demand new laws around technology companies such as Coded Bias and advocate The Social Dilemma, or use social media ourselves to inspire cultural and political change in other arenas, as the children of Us Kids do. We can hold ourselves responsible when we reinforce bad men like Spree’s Kurt, or take a moment to consider who’s in charge when stories like those in Zola and Miss Americana take off.

We can take the lesson from Feels Good Man to heart, that we underestimate virality at our own risk. It is a force to be reckoned with, one that can crush a creative mind or inspire a malicious person, set the record straight or turn it around again, feel inspired and uplifted, or feel hopeless and desperate. Learn to use this power, these films warn us, otherwise you will be eaten alive.

