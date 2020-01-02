Whales Help Explain the Evolutionary Mystery of Menopause

Loading...

There is a rare human trait that is not often part of the debates about what makes our species unique: menopause. Humans are just a few species where females stop reproducing decades before the end of their lives. In terms of evolution, menopause is intriguing: how could it be beneficial if the reproductive capacity ends before the end of an individual's life?

One possible answer: the power of advice and help from the grandmother to her grandchildren. A PNAS article reports evidence to support this explanation, showing that grandmothers of killer whales who have stopped breeding better help their grandchildren to survive than grandmothers who still have their own babies.

It's not just babies

The engine of evolution is offspring. Simply put, the more babies you survive, the more your genes are passed on, and the better the chances of long-term survival for those genes.

ARS TECHNICA

This story originally appeared on Ars Technica, a trusted source for technology news, analysis of technology policies, critics, etc. Ars belongs to WIRED's parent company, Condé Nast.

But there are other ways to improve the long-term survival of your genes, and this is where evolution becomes a little more complicated than just brute-force reproduction. If you invest in your siblings' children or your children's children, you also improve the survival of the genes you share with them. Like all other survival problems that a species must overcome – food, security, finding a partner – the dynamics of natural selection generates different solutions to the question of how to propagate your genes.

The "grandmother" hypothesis suggests that grannies play a crucial role in the survival of their grandchildren, which obviously gives a boost to grannies' own genes. But that doesn't explain why humans – along with killer whales, pilot whales, belugas and narwhals – stop breeding with decades to live. Wouldn't it be better to continue having your own babies and helping your grandchildren? Perhaps not: in certain species, with certain family dynamics, evolutionary models show that it is better for grandmas to invest all their resources in their grandchildren, rather than to compete with their own daughters.

There is human evidence to support this: the grandchildren of post-reproductive grannies receive a survival boost. But there has been no direct evidence of a post-reproductive benefit for the grandmother in other species suffering from menopause, such as killer whales. As with humans, female killer whales stop breeding in the late 30s or early 40s, but may continue to live for decades after that date. Do killer whales also help their grandchildren?

Grandma has tricks up her sleeve

Like humans, orcas live in intensely social family groups. Like humans, young orcas need help finding food even after being weaned. This means an important role for grandmothers, who can share food with their grandchildren and also pass on their decades of accumulated experience and wisdom in guiding their families to historically successful eating places.

To test whether grandchildren of post-reproductive killer whales improve the survival of their offspring, a group of researchers collected data on the populations of killer whales off the coasts of Washington State and British Columbia. They followed the interactions between hundreds of individual whales, recording births and deaths and controlling the very important environmental factor of salmon abundance.

Just like humans, whales can become grandmothers when they themselves still have babies. Because they were interested in the effects of menopause, the researchers wanted to compare the effects of whale grandmothers who had stopped reproducing with those who still had their own offspring.

The results showed that whale grandmothers play an important role in the survival of their grandchildren. Survival rates have dropped sharply for whales who had recently lost a grandmother, even adult whales 15 or 20 years of age. And this effect was more marked when the grandmother no longer reproduced. It was also more extreme when the abundance of salmon was lower, suggesting that ecological knowledge of grandmother's killer whales is a crucial resource for their families.

Less competition

This finding ties in well with earlier evidence on menopause in orcas, who found that menopause meant less competition for resources between grannies and their daughters.

.