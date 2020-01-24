Trump’s government filed a “complaint” notice in California on Friday, threatening to cut government health spending for the state if insurance plans continue to cover abortions.

According to Axios, the Federal Ministry of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the requirement is illegal and is against a law that prevents the United States from funding states or other entities that discriminate against healthcare providers who don’t want to offer abortion services.

The announcement came when President Donald Trump spoke to pro-life activists at the annual March for Life demonstration and his 2020 presidential election campaign forms a pro-life coalition. Trump, who positions himself as an advocate of the right to life, speaks as the first seated president on the march. And he campaigns for religious conservatives that make up a significant part of his political base.

“Once again, President Trump’s government is keeping its promise to protect human life and freedom of conscience for all Americans,” said HHS secretary Alex Azar in a press release. “Under President Trump, HHS has vigorously enforced the statutes of Congress passed to protect American conscience and institutionalized that protection as part of the Department’s civil rights work.”

“No one in America should be forced to pay for or cover others’ abortions,” said Roger Severino, director of the HHS Civil Rights Bureau. “We are warning California that it must stop forcing people of good will to subsidize the taking of human lives, not just because it is moral, but because it is the law.”

Californian attorney general Xavier Becerra gave a keen response on Friday.

“Women’s health should never be used as an opportunity to gain political prestige,” he said in a press release. Today Donald Trump uses official government levers to advance his political agenda. We will continue to protect our families’ access to healthcare, including women’s constitutional right to abortion. Nothing changes. ”

Becerra has stressed that California will defend women’s constitutional rights to control their own bodies and health care.

