NEW YORK – The White House Correspondent Association filed a protest against the Trump government on Tuesday for not announcing a meeting the president had in the Oval Office with the Deputy Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondent Association, said Monday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and Khalid bin Salman did not become public knowledge until a day later the Saudi government issued a statement.

Karl said it was a precedent for leaders of both political parties to release schedules, including such meetings, as well as details of what happened when they were over.

“It is disturbing to see that the government of Saudi Arabia has more transparency than the White House about meeting the president in the Oval Office,” said Karl.

Shortly after Karl issued the statement, Trump tweeted about his “very good meeting” with Salman. He tweeted that trade, the military, oil prices, security and stability were discussed in the Middle East.

