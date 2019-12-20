WeTransfer: a profile of a modern company with a useful media service

Loading...

Editorial content: A recent cover on WeTransfer.

WeTransfer is an especially good example of how these days: every company has to be a media company because journalists are no longer there to help companies tell their stories. Every company has to learn to be a media company and help tell their own stories, but also learn to provide a media service.

I often have to remind companies dedicated to "content marketing" that the Financial Times or the Wall Street Journal do not write about themselves throughout the day; They provide a media service for their financial communities.

Content marketing strives to resemble editorial content, but succeeds in resembling marketing. It would be better to call it Editorial Communications. This requires the creation of multimedia content that is service and not completely self-sufficient (Media-as-a-Service or MaaS). MaaS is the best medium for companies, not "content marketing." Focusing on MaaS is exactly what WeTransfer has done.

WeTransfer was founded in 2009 and has become one of the world's leading file transfer services with tens of millions of users every month. The company offers a professional service and a free file transfer service backed by large brand advertising using ads created by its own advertising studio. It also has an editorial studio that publishes articles and interviews, all focused on artists, which are its users.

This side of the business is called WePresents, or "unexpected stories about creativity told by WeTransfer."

Publish editorial content and publish software tools. Paper, Paste and Collect are mobile applications that help in the creative process, such as drawing ideas. And recently he presented a series of tutorials, which he calls notebooks that teach various creative techniques and are written by well-known artists.

Earlier this year, I met Georg Petschnigg, director of innovation at WeTransfer. Petschnigg has a long history of working on new types of media projects, at Apple and other companies, and joined WeTransfer when its startup was acquired last year.

"We are very focused on promoting our artists through our editorial teams and supporting them with the continuous development of tools to help capture, create shared ideas. And recently we presented tutorials that teach valuable skills in an original format."

Petschnigg says that WeTransfer insists on using their creative studios to make announcements of the brands that sponsor the service, and this strict control becomes part of their service to ensure that the content is relevant to their communities.

Foremski take:

WeTransfer can create a broader context for your main file transfer service, which is then fully integrated as one of the applications (Transfer, Wallpaper, Paste and Collect). It is an intelligent, sticky and multi-media strategy designed to keep it relevant to its main users.

Your investment in your media services is substantial and has been well received. What matters with the editorial projects I've seen in other companies is that there is enough time for established media brands. It takes time to build an audience, and it is achieved by building trust and being consistent.

It takes perseverance and patience, and WeTransfer is clearly in the long run. Some companies adopt a six-month campaign approach, without even accepting that being a media company is for a lifetime.

We are forced to see other companies continue with variations in the WeTransfer approach because companies have to build relationships of trust. No one will do it for them.

Companies have yet to publish everything traditional, such as press releases, white papers and corporate communications and marketing communications ordered by the SEC. But exchange editorial communications instead of content marketing. Editorial communications should be a separate department that works with the other corporate departments, with a focus on the media as a service. Post every day and not after twenty meetings.

Finding a useful media service is key for businesses, and fake news is an area where companies can provide important media services. At the same time, it will help protect your brands from losing value. Is that a genuine product? Is it a real press release?

A small false news creates mountains of distrust among buyers. When the truth seems like a lie, we are all in trouble. Companies have more to lose. Fortunately, he has the money to defend himself.

We live in an online world, and the facts are as follows: every company needs to be seen or does not exist. Every company must be a media company and learn the tools, the workflow and how to think as a journalist.