Wet weekend, watchdogs in the river basin urgently required caution

Southwestern Ontario conservation authorities insist on caution around bodies of water, as the region is causing significant rainfall and flood risks this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for most of the region and said that 50 to 75 millimeters of rain could hit the areas of London, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent and Windsor over the weekend, with most rain expected on Saturday.

“With the lower predicted amount of rain, streams and rivers will come from their banks in some areas and flooded low-lying floodplains,” said a statement from the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority. “If the higher rain forecast occurs, larger floods may occur.”

The forecast also calls for a strong wind on Sunday, with gusts of wind reaching 90 km / h, which can mean problems for communities along Lake Erie.

The strong wind is expected to produce high waves that could damage the protection of the coastline and cause erosion along the lakeside in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said in a flood watch this week.

“Extended.. South winds could… Have a greater impact than expected,” it said. “Residents should pay attention to local conditions and be prepared.”

Last year, wind-blown waves caused different periods of chaos and flooding in coastline communities in the Chatham-Kent area. In one case, dozens of houses in the village of Erieau, near the bay of Rondeau, were flooded last spring after the lake levels had risen dramatically.

People are also advised to be extra careful and avoid the shores of the lake if conditions become rough due to the potential hazards such as debris being thrown on the shore.

The Kettle Creek and Catfish Creek conservation authorities have issued similar warnings to warn people of potential floods in areas such as Port Stanley, Waneeta Beach and Port Bruce Provincial Park beach.

