Wet house facility in downtown Kelowna now in operation – Okanagan

Two weeks after the new bridge accommodation opened in downtown Kelowna, the neighbors said they had no problems.

The wet room at 555 Fuller Avenue was opened with the aim of making it easier for people to transition from overnight accommodation to more permanent social housing. While local residents had mixed reactions, some like Kelowna resident Darion Rae had no problem arriving in his neighborhood.

"It was pretty tame, nothing really changed," said Rae. "Everyone I know who also lives here said nothing."

However, some residents say they need to clean up.

"There has been a lot more activity, people go through our trash cans if we leave them out," said Seith Mack. "Just mess it up, it was dirtier."

Holly Foale, who lives a few doors down from the facility, has had no problems since the facility opened.

"There were no new activities, we had no problems with anyone," said Foale. "We didn't actually see anyone. It was like always."

After opening his Flash Social House bar on St. Paul Street five years ago, Heith Martin is now a neighbor of the Wet Housing Shelter and says he has had no problems so far.

"Apart from the people who bring their bottles to St. Pauls there, I didn't notice anything else," said Martin.

The city of Kelowna says the recreation park is no longer sustainable and most of the services there, such as: B. the heat tents and storage containers were removed on Monday 23 December.

According to the city, the total operating costs for the two parks have so far been around $ 100,000. When asked when the locations would be closed, the city said, "We'll keep them open for the foreseeable future."

The city says that until they have complete confidence that the parks will not be used, they will stay in place.

Kelowna's pastor talks about homelessness problems

