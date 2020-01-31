Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm are on the verge of a rental business that could change the game

Momirovski will fill the hole left by Will Chambers (Japanese rugby) and Curtis Scott (Raiders) who left Storm in late 2019.

While he should have a long future with the Tigers, Momirovski’s short-term departure enables the joint venture club to get his hands on Grant.

The storm believes Grant will thrive at Hooker if Cameron Smith reveals his successful career. He is confident that the 21-year-old can accelerate his development through a year of first-class football instead of playing another season for the Sunshine feeder club Coast Falcons in the Queensland Intrust Super Cup.

The Tigers are happy to allow Grant to develop at Concord for 12 months as Robbie Farah’s resignation, out of the field problems for Josh Reynolds, and an ACL injury from Jacob Liddle have left their hooking stocks open.

“It is an honor for Melbourne and for our recruiting team to show some initiative,” said Justin Pascoe, Tigers’ chief executive, on Friday on the club’s website.

Josh Reynolds’ uncertain future has opened the door to Grant.Credit:AAP

“I think it’s the first time – certainly in the rugby league – that it happens or will happen. It happens a lot in the Premier League and in football in Europe. But I think it’s a win-win situation We recognize with Jacob (Liddle) Since we had a seasonal injury and (the storm) needed a back from outside, it was an opportunity for us to bring someone behind Cam Smith with Harry Grant who is obviously a great talent.

“It brings stability to our team and will not affect the years 2021 and 2022 as we have two great young children coming through the system. It will be an opportunity for us this year where there is a gap and there will be an opportunity for Melbourne. ” , also.”

Pascoe and the Tigers are very confident that Momirovski will soon sign up for 2021 and beyond.

“Under the agreement we have, Harry will return in 2021 and 2022 and we are now working with Paul and his management to secure him after 2020,” said Pascoe.

