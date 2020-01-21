Weston man indicted in Buckhannon after police say he found marijuana and methamphetamine in his car

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 11:47 am EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 11:52 am EST

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Weston man is charged in Buckhannon after police say he found marijuana and methamphetamine in his car.

On January 18, officials from the Buckhannon Police Department Sheetz in Buckhannon responded to an unconscious person in a car, according to a lawsuit.

Robert Waugh

When the officers arrived, they took a gun out of the vehicle and spoke to Weston driver Robert Waugh, 22, who admitted that he had “a weed bowl” in the car.

According to the complaint, Waugh was removed from the vehicle for investigation by Upshur County EMS personnel, and officials found the “weed bowl” during the investigation.

In the car, officers found a small white bag in the same console as the bowl, and the officers asked them to perform a full search of the entire vehicle.

During the search, officials said they found a black box under the driver’s seat that contained a scale, several small sacks, a ledger, two sacks with a green leafy substance that is believed to be marijuana, and two sacks with a crystal-like substance containing methamphetamine his.

The officers also found five Subutex pills and weighed the methamphetamine and marijuana, with the weight of the methamphetamine being 2.66 grams and the marijuana weighing 1.08 grams, according to the complaint.

Waugh is charged with two property counts with the intention of dispensing a controlled substance. He is held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for $ 60,000.