Westlake defeats high school basketball

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Westlake have played many close games in the past three weeks, so naturally it was a little refreshing to have a win in the bag earlier Tuesday night.

Westlake used a solid second quarter to take the lead over area former enemy Bingham, a lead he never let go of on his way to a convincing 68-53 victory in the final pre-season game for both teams.

Even if Westlake didn’t have to sweat any clutch possessions in the fourth quarter, he had to suspend a few Bingham races in the second period and Westlake coach Nate Carling believes the experience gained from the games precedents paid dividends.

“If you go through this a lot, it becomes more comfortable, you start to understand better what you have to do. We went through a few battles and I thought it prepared us well when this match started to get closer. We handled it well, ”said Carling.

Bingham reduced the deficit to almost four points twice in the second period, but each time Westlake responded with consecutive scores to reduce the lead to eight.

The decisive stretch occurred in the middle of the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run that propelled the lead to 60-49 with Hunter Phillips scoring four of his 25 points, a peak.

Phillips came in at the opening tip scoring 11 points in what Carling said was a critical first quarter.

“The last two games we won late, but we had a hard time at the start, so I was really proud that he had 11 points in the first quarter and that he made us advance a little offensively early because we we’ve really struggled with that last two games, said Carling.

Ten of those 11 points in the first quarter occurred in lay-ups while Westlake made a concerted effort to bring the ball in with the inside advantage.

In the second quarter, Westlake smashed the glass to return a 15-13 deficit to a 32-26 halftime lead, helped by five offensive rebounds in the quarter and eight second chance points. He finished the game with 17 second chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.

Aggression on the boards not only helped Westlake get easy baskets throughout the game, but it didn’t allow Bingham to play his favorite tempo style.

“The mindset was that we had to get two guys (defensively) and take away everything that was easy and I thought in the second quarter we did a really good job, but the three guys who went there sent them hard on us. boards and I thought we really hurt them with offensive rebounds, “said Carling.

Phillips was the only player to double-score for the Thunder, but four other players scored at least seven points, which was the balance they needed.

Westlake ends the preseason 9-3 and will open Region 4 on Tuesday against Lone Peak.