WestJet cancels 1000’s of domestic flights via May as virus gashes revenue

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it will terminate much more than 4,000 domestic flights weekly in May perhaps as the COVID-19 pandemic proceeds to hammer the airline industry.

The corporation suggests it will remove some 600 everyday flights from its schedule among May possibly 5 and June 4 — about 18,000 excursions in whole —due to “significantly diminished visitor demand” during the disaster.

The Calgary-based mostly carrier claims all international flights, like to the U.S., keep on being suspended through June 4.

Previous 7 days, Air Canada halted most international flights right until June, while Air Transat and Sunwing Airways Ltd. cancelled all journeys until May possibly 31.

The choices extended the suspension of additional than 160 Air Canada routes as well as Air Transat and Sunwing outings by yet another month as closed borders and vanishing demand ravage the vacation sector.

WestJet and other airlines give two-year vouchers for journeys they’ve cancelled, though advocates argue travellers really should be entitled to refunds for flight companies paid out for but not obtained, as in the United States and the European Union.

This report by The Canadian Press was very first revealed April 22, 2020.

Firms in this tale: (TSX:AC, TSX:TRZ).

The Canadian Push