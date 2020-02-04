Western University Medical School appoints first indigenous leader in residence

Danielle Alcock (LinkedIn)

The medical school of Western University announced on Tuesday that it has chosen Danielle Alcock as the first native leader in residence.

“I think the ultimate goal is to make sure that (the school) is a space that is representative of First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities,” Alcock said in the statement about her new role at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine. and Dentistry. .

“To achieve that goal, it is important to work with community partners to find out what that looks like and I hope we can build relationships that go far beyond my role.”

One of Alcock’s most important tasks is to help the school achieve the goals set by the call of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission of Canada to take action with regard to healthcare education.

Alcock is a member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation and earned both her M.A. if Ph. D in anthropology with Western. Her focus in her studies was native health and memory loss.

“Dr. Alcock brings the perfect mix of experience, knowledge, research and advocacy in the role to help Schulich Medicine & Dentistry achieve the goal of becoming a more inclusive space for the native faculty, “said the vice dean of education. school, Dr. Jay Rosenfield.

The new role was created after several months of planning and consultation with indigenous leaders in southwestern Ontario, the school said.

Calls to Action Nos. 23 and 24 relate to increasing the number of indigenous health care professionals and to oblige medical and nursing students to take courses related to indigenous health problems.