Western United receives the duel with Reds at Whitten Oval on Australia Day

If links can be successfully counterfeited, Western United may also piggyback the Bulldogs database and track fans who are interested beyond this one game.

If successful, more games could likely take place there while Western is waiting for the necessary permits and construction to begin on the planned stadium in Tarneit.

Bulldog’s AFLW side training at Whitten Oval in December.Credit: Getty Images

“We will continue to be an association for anyone who sees the West as their hometown for this journey,” said Chris Pehlivanis, CEO of Western United, in a statement.

“Moving our round of 16 to Whitten Oval gives the club’s growing fan base an opportunity to try the A-League at another family-friendly location in the west.”

The game begins on January 26 at 6 p.m. while Bulldog AFL players are on the Sunshine Coast for their annual pre-season camp.

“Hosting A-League football at Whitten Oval is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the broad capabilities of our venue and connect with a new audience,” said Ameet Bains, CEO of Bulldogs.

“We managed to create a unique, family-friendly atmosphere for sporting events that we hosted at Whitten Oval, especially during our AFLW games in the summer months.”

Western has had mixed successes at his home games in Geelong and Ballarat and has had more points on the road in their debut season than in Victoria.

A game near the city should also give the club the opportunity to win new fans or those who are not ready to travel to Geelong or Ballarat to play.

It will be a busy weekend in Melbourne as Victory will be in Sydney on January 24th and Melbourne City in Perth Glory on January 25th.

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

