Western United offers a double head idea with City or Victory

The club, said CEO Chris Pehlivanis, has allowed it to think outside the box, to consider all options and attempt radical solutions while waiting for all permits to be granted and construction of its new stadium planned. in Tarneit begins.

The proposal to build its own football-specific stadium essentially made the FFA board worthy of Western’s bid before Dandenong’s most anticipated 11 team when the A-League sought to 39; expand to a third team in Melbourne.

The fact that construction has not started has raised a lot of skepticism – which Pehlivanis recognizes.

"Of course there are skeptical people. There are always some in this game. But we have to keep planning and while waiting for it to be built we are looking for different ways to attract fans and consolidate our position in West Melbourne and Victoria, "he said.

"We were very pleased with the crowd and the atmosphere we had at Mars stadium in Ballarat last weekend (3-1 home loss to Wellington) and we are looking to strengthen our fan base in the # 39; west. "

Pehlevanis confirmed that negotiations to play certain games this season at Whitten Oval are well advanced.

"We are looking at all the options. There are the Bulldogs, we would be looking at any rectangular stadium to the west," he said, agreeing that the Knights of Somers Street site could still come into play.

But it is the notion of double head that is the most radical kite that he and his club fly.

"We could even consider double heads," he said. "It used to happen. Why couldn't football fans watch two games in one day at the same stadium?

"It would depend on who you play. It's just an idea to throw up. We are a new club and we can try a lot of different things. It is not because they are new that they are new. 39; they won't work or they shouldn't "We can't try anything.

"We are exploring all the options. I will definitely have another conversation with the Knights and I will explore everything."

Anything that Western ends up doing will have to suit the FFA and in particular the broadcaster, Fox Sports, which requires that certain standards be met in terms of projectors and advertising space for games to be held in specific locations.

Many have argued that Western should strike a deal with the Knights, a club that has its own golf course and is located in the heart of Melbourne's western suburbs.

It is understood that the Knights offered themselves as at home for the first two seasons on the condition that Western pays the bill for improvements to the ground and infrastructure (including the offices that the new club could have had itself) the first year , as well as naming rights on match days and profits from sales of food and beverages.

In the following seasons, he wished to lease $ 200,000 per season for the use of the stadium on match days and for training purposes until the completion of the new site. from Western.

But no deal was made, and Western opted for Geelong instead.

A deal with the Bulldogs could be made early in the new year if the two are convinced that a deal makes financial sense.

Lev Shevki, board member of United and financial, is also on the board of directors for the Bulldogs.

"Whatever we do, we need to make sure it is a place suitable for our needs, but we will explore any option that might seem attractive," said Pehlivanis.

The GMHBA stadium is a cavernous place that is just too big for the small home crowds that the team is currently attracting, leading to a dead and debilitating atmosphere.

Western has so far only collected seven points from a possible 21 home games, which may reflect the lack of atmosphere. On the road, it's another story, where Mark Rudan's team won 10 points out of 15 available.

His draw was heavily loaded to ensure there were a lot of matches in Geelong at the start of the campaign, to help him build his identity in the west but also to ; make sure he wouldn't be there when the footy preseason started.

By the end of the regular season on April 26, only three games are scheduled for Western at GMHBA stadium, the last to be played in round 21 against the Mariners.

In this period, there are also plans to play two more games at Ballarat.

Michael Lynch is The Age's chief football reporter and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

