Western United draw shows way for besieged Western Sydney Wanderers, says Patrick Ziegler

Ziegler said reports from the Sydney Morning Herald this week had sparked a series of discussions within the team's inner sanctum over its tactical identity, which had previously not been easy to glean after several changes training and personnel by Babbel and de Marigny.

"During the week, we discussed what we are going to do, the type of team we want to be," said Ziegler.

"As a team, we have very good quality players who can keep the ball and we said," Look, if we have the ball, stay calm, try to create something. We can do it ".

"It was more like a decision than we had to make, what kind of team we want to be. We did it and we showed it on the pitch. It is clear that everything Didn't work of course, but I think it was a big improvement in the past few weeks. "

Patrick Ziegler was brought to the Wanderers by Markus Babbel last year.

Ziegler, 29, would have traded in for a goalless goal, Calver's equalizer in the 87th minute robbing the Wanderers of a more euphoric result.

The players appeared to be on fire, with skipper Mitchell Duke leading a lively team discussion before kick-off and the resumption of the second half.

Brought back to the club by Babbel last year, Ziegler said that there was a desire within the play group to "reimburse" the coach under fire.

"I think we showed everyone who watched the match that we are one team and that was our main goal," he said. "If we do it every week, the result will come.

"We didn't know what happened during the week – there were items we didn't know about and we had to react as an entire club. The players, we are very tight, the staff are tight , we are close together as a club and we have to show it on the pitch. "

Club management joined Babbel during the week, but their work will only be assured if the results improve. The Wanderers have still not won since the Sydney derby on October 26 and have scored just five goals in seven games since.

Ziegler said Babbel took a more practical approach to training, but was satisfied with the content of his sessions, which, according to some club sources, were trivial, rarely changed and lacking in specialization.

"In Germany, I have had bad coaches," he said. "Sometimes the training was so crappy, to be honest: 65-year-old guys were teaching us stuff from 40 years ago.

"[Here] we do modern things, we try to improve ourselves every day. I am very happy with the training. Markus has a style … this is not a one-man show. It can be successful. I think he's going to stick to it in his own way. "

