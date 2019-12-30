Western Sydney Wanderers loses Keanu Baccus as Melbourne hit hardest by Australia 2020 Tokyo qualifier

Loading...

The West Sydney Wanderers are expected to do without one of their most important midfielders, Keanu Baccus, for the entire month of January, while Sydney FC's closest rivals in the League A were decimated by orders for the Tokyo 2020 Australian Olympic qualifying campaign.

Olyroos coach Graham Arnold has named a team of 23 players for the Asian titles in Thailand, which will kick off next Wednesday, with the majority of players from the A-League.

West Sydney will be deprived of Keanu Baccus for potentially the entire month of January.

Melbourne City was hit the hardest with four players selected – goalkeeper Tom Glover, Ramy Najjarine, Denis Genreau and Connor Metcalfe. Three of them played Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sydney FC, with Metcalfe and Glover scoring a penalty as the Sky Blues extended their lead to the top of the nine-point ladder. Genreau was injured, but will obviously be able to play in Thailand.

The only Sydney players on the team are the rescue glover Tom Heward-Belle and the bench weapon Trent Buhagiar, while Crosstown's rivals, the Wanderers, will also be without two players – Baccus and the defender Tass Mourdoukoutas.