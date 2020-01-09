Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel concentrates on his team at a meeting in Wellington Phoenix

Loading...

Wanderers coach Markus Babbel said he changed Western Sydney’s tactics to counter any opponents and said he would not make any changes on Saturday to accommodate the soaring Wellington Phoenix.

Under Babbel’s guidance, the Wanderers game system has changed from week to week and is tailored to the threats of each side. Babbel defended that a week ago, but when he was preparing to travel to Wellington to play against a Phoenix team that has been unbeaten for eight games, he has now shifted his focus entirely to his own team.

Markus Babbel is taking a new path with the Wanderers. Credit: AAP

Hikers are fighting this year to fight for the trophies. They are in eighth place in the table after winning only one of their last eight games. Babbel’s hopes of changing her fate made him turn the tide. Unlike other games, no changes are made to counter the threat posed by Wellington’s talented attacking midfielder Ulises Davila, striker David Ball’s work rate or winger Jaushua Sotirio’s pace. Instead, Babbel looks inside.

“To be fair, we have to look at ourselves and for me it has nothing to do with the other side, it’s about us,” he said. “How can we get the boys to concentrate over a longer period of time? It’s all about quality, we have individual quality, and when we bring this together as a team, we are strong. If we do that, we always have a result . ” it over a long period of time. This is the challenge for Saturday. “