Western student deserves top wrestling honor at OUA championships

Madison Parks was named the outstanding female wrestler in leading the Western women’s team to second place at the Ontario University Championships at the weekend in Guelph.

The fifth-year Brescia College student from Brantford dominated the 51-kilogram division, while teammate Jennifer Nwamadi, honored with the female student-athlete community service award, added gold to the 72-kg class.

Paige Baynham (67 kg) came in second and Hannah VanderSlagt (48 kg) came third in helping the Mustangs earn 51 points, 12 shy of the six-time repeat champion Brock women.

The Scott Proctor from Western was awarded the coach of the year.

The men’s team was fifth on the strength of a silver medal by Hassan Al-Hayawi (65 kg) and bronze by Brayden Ambo (82 kg) and Anthony Parker (120 kg).

The Mustangs participate in the U Sports national championships February 21-22 at Brock University in St. Catharines.

SKATE FATE: Londoner Evelyn Walsh and couples partner Trennt Michaud will be part of Canada’s 18-person team at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships February 3-9 in Seoul, South Korea. They finished second with Kirsten Moore-Towers and Sarnia’s Michael Marinaro nationals and compete for a return trip to worlds, to be held in Montreal on March 16-22. The duo, coached in Brantford by Alison Purkiss, finished seventh on Four Continents last year and 12th on worlds. Londoner Patricia Andrew and partner Zachary Daleman will compete for Canada in pairs at the World Juniors 2-8 March in Tallinn, Estonia.

STILL ROLLING: World Gold Medalist Maggie Mac Neil helped the third ranked swimming and diving team at the University of Michigan to complete his third consecutive unbeaten season by hammering Michigan State in a double encounter last weekend. The sophomore student from London won the 200-yard individual medley in two minutes, 0.9 seconds, after her Big Ten swimmer of the week performance against Ohio State. Against the Buckeyes, she won the 100-yard backstroke (51.09), 100-yard freestyle (48.10), 100-yard butterfly (52.12) and helped the 200-yard medley relay team first in 1: 37.38. The Big Ten Championships are being held in Iowa City from February 19-22.

NEWMAN THIRD: Alysha Newman started her season with a third place height of 4.51 meters in the women’s pole vault during the Paris Indoor Meeting in France last weekend. The reigning bronze medalist of Pan Am Games finished behind Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain and Ninon Guillon-Romarin of France, who both reached 4.61m. The pre-Olympic schedule of 25-year-old Londoner has been on the move since the indoor athletics world championships in Nanjing, China, have been postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the new corona virus in that country.

VOLUNTARY WARNING: Registration is open to help with the London 2020 Ontario Summer Games on July 30-August. 2. Approximately 800 volunteers are needed for the 19-sport event with more than 3,400 athletes during the civilian holiday weekend. Interested parties are asked to visit www.london2020.ca and to submit a registration form for volunteers. The city also organized the Games in 2018.