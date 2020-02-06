Western Mustang’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are both taking huge steps

The Western Mustang men’s and women’s basketball teams ride high in the West.

The women lead the re-aligned six-team division of Ontario University Athletics, under new coach Nate McKibbon, on 16-3 and the men, coached by Brad Campbell, are 13-6.

The men finished third in the 10-division West Division last year, but the women have made even greater strides since they became eighth on 5-19 last year under coach Brian Cheng.

McKibbon, originally from Hamilton, said the improvement of his team is partly due to the addition of Rachel Fradgley and Elizabeth Leblanc, who were transferred to Western for teacher training.

“Both were originally from London, but went to play at other schools and happened to be back in Western when I was first hired to come here in the summer,” said McKibbon, who coached at Mount Royal University in Calgary last year.

The addition of the two experienced seniors to Western’s existing talent not only made the team a lot stronger, but also healthier, both mentally and physically.

After losing their first game of the season to Windsor, McKibbon challenged his team to get better.

“We wanted to be the most improved team in the country by the end of the year and it would be hard to say that there is another team that has improved as much as we did at the time,” he said. “The results show in the wins and losses, but also in the achievements we bring to the field.”

McKibbon said his players are eager to learn and enthusiastic and are improving as student athletes.

“This year was a lot of fun. It is one of those teams that has just been put together, “he said.” They like being in the gym. It wasn’t hard to get them to practice or play hard. They really chose to get that off to do the beginning. “

The Mustangs are also better conditioned and more resilient.

“This was a team last year that lost 133 player games due to injuries,” said McKibbon. “This number has been greatly reduced this year. . . . We have excellent athletic therapy through the Fowler clinic and also the athletic therapy program here.

“We also have fantastic support with mental performance from Natascha Wesch and sports staff who have done a really good job keeping our team healthy.”

Maddy Horst is the top scorer of the Mustangs, with an average of 15.4 points per game. She is followed by fellow seniors Fradgley (12.9 points), Julia Curran (11.5) and Leblanc (10.9).

But McKibbon said that two freshman athletes, Ariane Saumure and Morgan Tamminga, also record significant minutes for the Mustangs.

“Morgan is from Strathroy. She’s local, but hasn’t really played a lot of top-level basketball, and this athlete literally thanks you after every workout and just keeps getting better at six-foot-three, “McKibbon said.” She really flourished and added a new dimension to our deep mail unit.

“And Ariane with her athletics, enthusiasm and competitiveness shows that spark from the bank that we really need.”

Room for improvement

Campbell said it was an encouraging season for both Mustangs teams, but the real test comes in the late season.

“It was a good run with this group and hopefully we can maintain it in the playoffs,” he said.

The Mustangs men have a tight core of players who have come together in recent years.

“We have two major back-court players in their fifth year – Eriq Jenkins and Nicola Farkic – who have had really good years,” Campbell said.

“Julian Walker really emerged in his third year as one of the better front-court players in the OUA and we also have a recurring all-star in Omar Shiddo who is one of the better scorers and three-point shooters in the country.

Shiddo leads the Mustangs with 19.3 points per game, followed by Walker with 17.3 points and Jenkins on 11.4 points.

Like McKibbon, Campbell says the best teams are getting better all season, and he said the Mustangs have some work to do on defense and rebound after losing 106-81 to Carleton Ravens Friday and 86-70 to Ottawa Gee-Gees Saturday in Alumni Hall.

The games against No. 1 Carleton and No. 6 Ottawa were a measure of where the Mustangs are and where they should be, Campbell said.

“Our offensive statistics have been good, but if we can continue to clean up some things defensively, we think we can improve and make a deep play-off run,” he said.

The teams play host to Lakehead and York in Alumni Hall this Friday and Saturday. They close their regular season on February 15 at home with the Windsor Lancers.

Friday: Lakehead at Western, women 4 pm, men 6 pm, in Alumni Hall

Saturday: York at Western, women at 6 pm, men at 8 pm at Alumni Hall