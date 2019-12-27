Western looks at January transfer window, Scott McDonald returns to the team

Loading...

"We are certainly in the immediate future, in January we are looking to improve the team – if we can. Otherwise, more than happy to run with what we have – we have good players."

Rudan said McDonald was in late contact after playing 60 minutes last weekend in a practice game against the NPL Victoria Altona Magic.

"He played with pain. He looked great last week in the game he played again, and again during the week – he's fiery, you can see it in his eyes – the fire is again in his belly too. So whether he gets the playing time will depend on what we do tomorrow, but he's definitely … in the match day team tomorrow. "

Rudan's former side, the Phoenix, is one of the A-League form teams under new coach Ufuk Talay, undefeated in six games.

"They have gained confidence since then [United's first away win against Wellington] in terms of results [and] they have played good football. Very proud of Ufy too, that’s a good friend and I helped him get the job It was important that the club be in good hands because it is a very, very good club. And they are going really well.

"To me, the way they play now, they are a candidate for the final, if not a final team and I certainly think they will play the final football."

Rudan was also asked if there was any truth in speculation that his highly rated assistant coach John Anastasiadis was about to join Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama F Marinos.

"Watch this space," said Rudan. "I will not comment because it is not necessary. We will not comment but we will never block anyone if it will improve their career in the future, which we are proud. that’s because we gave them a base to take off and look for bigger and better things and greener pastures. "

Rudan also said he was catching up on Postecoglou on Monday.

Peter Cklamovski, assistant winner of the Australian J-League title at Postecoglou, recently left Yokohama and became head coach of his Japanese team Shimizu S-Pulse.

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

