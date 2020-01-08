Western Conference Finals 2022 Preview: Nuggets versus Mavericks

Loading...

Dallas Mavericks ahead Luka Doncic (77) visits with Denver Nuggets ahead Juancho Hernangomez (41) and center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game at the Pepsi Center.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

Scary thought: Nikola Jokic is not the best player in tonight’s Nuggets-Mavericks game.

Thinking narrowly: the best player is also only 20 years old.

The scariest thought: the owner, the one who employs that player, is just crazy about winning. Smart money says that his money will be used to surround this player with a roster worthy of a championship.

Do you remember that window that the young, upcoming Nuggets had to win an NBA title? The one – because the Nuggets soon had stars that recently ranged from 21-24 years in Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris – did it seem like it would stay open long, long? Yes, that window?

Well, it’s still there. It is still open. But whether the incredible – admirable – patient Nuggets ever predicted it or not, there will be a lot of teams trying to move back and forth through the same exact window, well, for a long, long time.

That is the biggest problem with the NBA nowadays: patience is not necessarily rewarded.

This does not mean that the Nuggets have no chance of an NBA title – this year, next year or the year or two afterwards. They do. But others will, more than likely, have a better shot. That is now completely true, considering how quickly the Lakers and Clippers got well, given that they were only assembled last summer.

Lakers window? A few years, or no matter how long LeBron James wants to play.

The Clippers window? Let’s call it three.

Don’t look at the rankings. Just because the Nuggets come in second place in the West does not mean that they are the second best team – the Lakers (but only with James) are the best and the Clippers are second. Houston can turn off just about anyone, but when it’s time to finish, and the whistles are swallowed and the defense tightened, Houston won’t be able to play – as usual – as they do in the regular season and get away with it (we’ve got their act earlier seen). Rest assured, the Lakers or Clippers or both will participate in the Western Conference Finals.

And Denver, that’s good. The Nuggets are still building. They are a good team – a very good team – that just needs some time and maybe a couple or two. Maybe they already have one in Michael Porter Jr. (one day they can even find out if he has had enough minutes to figure out the defense in the NBA). On the other hand, even if they have time or pieces, it seems that the rest of the NBA is not going to sit back and watch the Nuggets ‘take their turn’.

Do you want to see a preview of the Western Conference Finals 2022? Tune in tonight, while Jokic fights against the aforementioned “best player” in this evening’s affair, Luka Dončić. Oh, another very, very scary thought: at the age of 20, and currently – perhaps – one of the top 5 players in all basketball, Dončić is not even in his prime. To point out: Luka Dončić’s newest 30-point triple-double, a dominant 38-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in a 118-110 victory over the Bulls on Monday, gives him more than the rest of NBA together. Dončić is a consistent scorer (ehemm, Jamal and Joker) with 29.7 points per game; he has played 32 games so far this season and has scored 20 points, except for three.

Yikes.

At least one of those games was against the Nuggets, who held him only 12 (one was against the Lakers, where Dončić had 19 points, the other only lasted 1 minute and 40 seconds after an early injury). Against Denver, Dončić is an average of 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists. A great line for most players, and a “good” line for him.

By the time Jokic and Dončić meet in the Western Conference Finals in 2022, Dončić will only be 23 – and if he is not the very best player in the NBA, someone will come out of nowhere. Jokic will be a very old 27. Both players, if all goes well, must be at or near their prime.

Neither the Mavericks (23-13) nor the Nuggets (25-11) win this year. Scratch that: neither the Mavericks nor the Nuggets win this year unless Something important is happening on the trading deadline. But don’t bet on that, especially in Denver (again, that’s fine; the Nuggets can’t just throw away their good deeds to lose to the Lakers this season). The Mavericks and their 20-year-old superstar have all the time in the world.

But one or both teams must see a much wider opening in the window in two to three seasons from now on. That is great news for both teams, but it also keeps the pressure on – especially in Denver, where “growth” and “ripening” are important ingredients in Nuggets soup.

Want to see if Gary Harris should be part of the long-term plan for the Nuggets? Put it on Dončić all night and see if the 12-point version of the 6-foot-7-point guard was a fluke or a trend.

What about Michael Porter Jr.? Michael Malone has to play 30 minutes against the Mavericks and give him a taste of the play-offs before his prime. MPJ, BTW, turns 24 when the Nuggets and Mavericks meet in the 2022 WCF. Give him the minutes it takes to be a more silent version of Kristaps Porzingis (who won’t play tonight due to an injury).

And Jamal Murray? Of course he is a more traditional guard than Dončić, but which team has the best half of the defense? Now? In 2022? To a certain extent, “now” doesn’t matter, but the Nuggets will use tonight to help pencil in that road map to a championship if they’re smart.

When the 2019-2020 season is in the books, the game of January 8 between the Nuggets and Mavericks will probably not mean too much. On the other hand, this could be the start of a rivalry, if not a starting point for two teams on their way to a title candidate.

Who else stands for it?

Who comes first?

This could tell.