Westcar: Transport plan first step towards practical solutions for the region

Caroline Mulroney (Transport Minister) speaks at a press conference at the London Transit Commission to announce the province’s draft plan to better build a transportation system in southwestern Ontario. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

There is reason for guarded optimism from the recent announcement by Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney of a transportation plan for Southwestern Ontario.

For at least two decades, municipalities and interest groups have worked diligently with both the province and the federal government on the need for a forward-looking public transport strategy to provide both capacity and options to cope with the predicted population and economic growth in the region.

The agricultural community and the taxpayer must have breathed a sigh of relief when the high-speed rail project, proposed by the provincial liberals under Kathleen Wynne, was finally submerged. The provincial conservative finally admitted that it makes more sense to make our existing rail infrastructure more productive and attractive for the traveling public.

Bringing together improvements to passenger transport in the plan together with the expansion and integration of local transport was a refreshing change in the highway centricity of the past half century. It reflects the understanding that a better balance in transport is crucial to the economic success and quality of life of those living in southwestern Ontario. But we should not think that this will be fast, easy and cheap.

In a recent interview on TVO’s The Agenda, Phil Verster, president and chief executive of Metrolinx, said the province would invest $ 4.5 billion in a series of transit improvements in the Greater Golden Horseshoe alone in 2020. He suggested that this level of annual investments may have to exist for at least two decades to meet passenger demand. Paying for this will be problematic. But perhaps there is no option if the region is to accommodate predicted population growth and remain globally competitive and viable.

And it’s not just about money, but also about the ability to plan and build the necessary infrastructure improvements. Southwestern Ontario will in many ways be just as challenging as projects in the Toronto region due to conflicting interests of passenger and cargo operations. Resolution will entail tough negotiations with the aim of a mutually beneficial outcome. Whether the province and the private sector can build up sufficient confidence remains to be seen.

The priority should be to remove existing bottlenecks in the track, including a major upgrade from Bayview Junction, north of Hamilton and to pass on the second track between Komoka and Sarnia. They are of fundamental importance for capacity expansion. Early agreement on this will determine how many more passenger trains can be added between Toronto, Windsor and Sarnia. Restoring the 1979 service frequencies alone would be a major achievement.

Only when these problems are successfully resolved, developed and funded can we anticipate improved schedules, shorter travel times and fewer delays. The political will to start with these conditions, supported by the federal government, will be an indication of how seriously the province fulfills its obligations. It will also indicate whether Southwestern Ontario will be open to business, the stated goal of the Ford government. If the choice is to rely on freeways with limited capacity from the 400 series, that will certainly not be the case.

The issue of affordability of tickets will also have to be carefully considered. Potential users are often scared about the Via Rail rates and grumble about the Go Transit rates, even though they are not out of step according to international standards. Relatively low gas prices and the absence of deterrents, including universal motorway tolls and congestion charges, outline the arithmetic of people in favor of the car. This will have to change.

Consequently, at an early stage, planners will consider asking people in Southwestern Ontario whether they will accept the more basic, cheaper Go train model or pay a premium for the higher cost, better-named and more intensive Via train. In Europe, it is not unusual for both options to be offered on the same route with differential prices and schedules.

So far, Mulroney’s design plan is ambitious, but it recognizes a demonstrable need. The implementation must be evidence-based, transparent and free of political interference and apathy that ended up in the current mess. It could turn Southwestern Ontario into a magnet to make incoming investments, provide safe, well-paid jobs and at the same time improve our quality of life.

The plan mentioned climate change surprisingly, so perhaps it is part of a double revelation from the province that something substantive needs to be done. Now that the fantasy of high-speed train is over, the focus must now be on turning words into action.

Ken Westcar is a Woodstock writer with an interest in transport.