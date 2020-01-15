West Yorkshire Police are recruiting contacts - here's everything you need to know

If you feel like staying calm in an emergency and helping others stay calm, you may be just what the West Yorkshire Police are looking for.

They are now recruiting contact officers for their two police stations on Laburnum Road in Wakefield and Dudley Hill Police Station in Bradford.

What does the job include?

As a first contact, you respond to both emergency calls and non-emergency calls, and in some cases help save people’s lives.

Many people can only use the emergency services once in their life, others may need regular help.

Overall, the West Yorkshire Police are committed to providing all of them with the best possible quality of service so that we can protect and reassure vulnerable people, fight crime and disorder, and bring criminals to justice.

They have a vital role to play in ensuring that West Yorkshire communities trust their police force and are happy with the actions they take.

It’s not just about working in a call center. This is about exceptional public service and teamwork to get the best possible results for people who need our help.

You will receive training in collecting critical information – often under difficult circumstances – in performing dynamic risk assessments and determining immediate measures, as well as tailor-made IT training for our Force systems.

What will you need?

You already have experience with computer packages such as Microsoft Office and the ability to successfully complete various required IT courses.

A minimum writing speed of 28 words per minute and good spoken and written English skills.

The ability to work as part of a team.

Previous knowledge of a call center environment is helpful, but not a requirement.

requirement

Candidates must be prepared to have flexible working hours to meet the requirements of the contact center.

In addition to job offers for full-time employees who work around the clock in shifts, applications from applicants who require part-time employment, job sharing or flexible work arrangements are also accepted.

The office of First Contact Officer is occupied for two years. This means that you have to be in this role for at least two years before you can take on any other role with the West Yorkshire Police.

salary

Salary: £ 18,951 – £ 22,833 per year (Career Progression Scheme) plus 20% shift allowance and 13.45% weekend allowance.

The contact management function also provides a career progress scheme. Candidates who have the required experience and knowledge of the Advanced Level Scale 4 role profile (£ 20,619 – £ 22,833 salary) may be eligible to pursue the program.

An introductory event takes place before the evaluation.

Assessments are expected to take place at Force headquarters in Wakefield city center starting February 23, 2020.

The interviews are expected to take place on March 16, 2020 at Force Headquarters in Wakefield city center.

Schedule for initial contact training;

Week 1 – Introductory week

Week 2-5 – IT training

Week 6-8 – Skill training

Week 9-11 – Training HUB

Further information on this role is available on request if you require further information before applying. For more information, please email the West Yorkshire Police Resourcing Team. The email address is hr.resourcing@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Do you think you have what it takes?

Click here to fill out the registration form.

Please note that the application process ends at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Applicants should be aware that it is not always possible to screen people who have not been resident in the UK for the past three years. If this is the case, the applicant can therefore be rejected because it was not possible to test him according to the relevant standard. ON

An initial test is carried out at the start of the process.