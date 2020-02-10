West Virginia is rated “F” in an annual arms law study

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 11:15 a.m. EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 11:15 a.m. EST

Photo courtesy of Giffords Law Center for Preventing Gun Violence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In the latest edition of its annual weapons scorecard, the Giffords Law Center for the Prevention of Gun Violence rated West Virginia an “F” for the strength of its gun laws.

According to a press release, West Virginia was given an “F” because of its “very weak” gun laws. The press release states that West Virginia has the 9th highest weapon death rate in the United States and exports weapons used in crime at the 2nd highest rate. The release claims that West Virginia can reduce state gun violence by requiring a background check and wait before each gun purchase, and repealing the hidden gun law, which the West Virginia Attorney General’s guideline calls “constitutional carry.”

West Virginia was one of 21 states to receive the “F” grade of the annual Gun Scorecard, according to the Giffords Law Center for Prevention of Gun Violence.

You can find more information on the ranking of West Virginia here.

Meanwhile, in late 2019, Guns & Ammo magazine rated West Virginia the 15th best state for gun owners.