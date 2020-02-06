West Virginia DHHR announces LIEAP filing date

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced Thursday that applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted from February 10 to February 21, funds have been exhausted.

The DHHR press release states that the federally funded program supports eligible citizens in paying heating costs.

DHHR officials said that eligibility for LIEAP depends on income, household size, and household responsibility for paying heating costs. Income guidelines have risen for 2020 and, after publication, must be at or below 60 percent of government average income. In situations where there is a heating emergency, the applicants must be seen by a DHHR employee, according to the notification. DHHR officials said to qualify applicants, households must meet all program guidelines.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2020 are listed below:

Size of householdGross monthly income limit$ 1 $ 1.8842 $ 2.4643 $ 3.0434 $ 3.6235 $ 4.2036 $ 4.7827 $ 5.3618 $ 5.9409 $ 6.51910 7.098

* Add $ 579 for each additional person. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income can be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications can be submitted to local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by a regional aging agency, according to the press release. Applications are also available online here.

All applications must have been received by the DHHR in accordance with the press release or must be postmarked by February 21, 2020. Completed applications must be sent to the DHHR office in the applicant’s country of residence. A list of local branches can be found online here or by calling 304-356-4619. Sending the application to another office or to a utility company can delay receipt at the DHHR and prohibit the processing of the application in accordance with the release.