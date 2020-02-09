West Virginia Democrat attacks Trump’s criticism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin has resisted President Donald Trump’s criticism of the West Virginia Democrat for being guilty of two impeachments. Manchin says he – not Trump – fought tirelessly for his voters.

Manchin posted the answer on Twitter on Saturday night, a day after Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised and disappointed” by Manchin’s votes, claiming that no president had done anything for the state.

Trump surpassed West Virginia by a whopping 42 percentage points in 2016.

Manchin said that “no Democrat has worked harder in a bipartisan way, hoping you will succeed.” He added that West Virginia residents “know exactly” who has worked day and night in the past five years to ensure their health care and retirement benefits, and “it wasn’t you.”

Trump claimed in a subsequent tweet on Friday that Manchin was “just a puppet” for Democratic leaders in the House and Senate.

“That’s all he is!” Trump tweeted.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday for abusing his post after the Senators narrowly denied the Democrats’ request to summon witnesses for the impeachment process.

When announcing his impeachment decision on Wednesday, Manchin said that the evidence submitted by property managers clearly supported the charges against the president.

“I read the transcripts thoroughly and listened to the witnesses under oath,” Manchin said on Twitter on Saturday. “Where I come from, an accused person defends himself with evidence and evidence.”

Trump continued his criticism of Manchin on Sunday, tweeting, “You’re really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He couldn’t understand the transcripts. “

Manchin served his second term as US Senator and was governor of the state from 2005 to 2010.

Manchin announced in September that he would not run for governor again, and ended speculation over whether the moderate democrat would challenge Jim Justice, a Trump-backed incumbent who ran for office as a democrat, but less than a year after taking office Parties changed.

Manchin and Trump seemed to have a warmer relationship than the president to most democratic legislators. Trump invited him to the White House in August when the President presented the former basketball player Bob Cousy with the Medal of Freedom. A month later, Manchin was back in the White House when Trump presented the Medal of Freedom to another great former basketball player, West Virginia-born Jerry West.

The Republicans have won the upper hand in West Virginia in recent decades. In the 2018 elections, moderate Manchin won a second full term for the Senate in a tough race against a Trump-backed challenger.

US Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican who voted against the impeachment, told Fox News Thursday that people in the state were “fairly mystified” by Manchin’s election.

“I just feel that Sen. Schumer probably pulled the noose a little and said,” Come on, everyone, we’re jumping off this cliff, “and back here, West Virginia, they’re very surprised.” She said.

