West Valley mother charged with horrific murder of young girl

WEST VALLEY CITY – A West Valley mother accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter caused numerous serious injuries to the girl, including almost a shoulder injury, according to indictment documents.

New graphic and disturbing details were revealed on Wednesday in documents filed with the 3rd District Court accusing Nicole Terri Lester, 29, of aggravated murder, a first degree crime.

On December 31, police were called to 4502 W. Losee Drive (4355 South) at around 5 am after Lester called 911 to report, “I just killed my daughter,” according to indictment documents.

The officers said they arrived to find Lester outside his house, saying, “I must be arrested now.”

In the basement, Laney Vos, 4, was found with “several lacerations to the body,” according to accusation documents. “It turned out that his shoulder and wrist were partially cut. There were several deep lacerations on his chest centered on his heart. “

A “sharp, bloody ceramic kitchen knife” was found in the house, police said.

The detectives then examined Lester’s Internet search history on his cell phone and discovered that during the month of December, the mother had searched for “many subjects which involved breaking a neck, breaking a head.” with an ax, breaking bones with an ax, stabbing wounds to the chest, broken and cracked ribs, and also included medical diagrams of a child’s chest, “said the prosecution.

The search history also included photos and video interviews of murder cases that had received media attention, according to the investigators.

An autopsy revealed that Laney suffered more than 30 cut wounds, including numerous defensive injuries to the arms, hands and shoulders. The injuries to the girl’s chest were so deep and numerous that “her heart, lungs and even her spine had been cut injuries,” the charges said.

Prosecutors requested that Lester be detained without bail.

Lester was convicted of possession of drugs and drug-using equipment in 2012. She pleaded guilty to the charges, which were later dismissed after successfully completing probation.

Also in 2012, she was charged with assault for the offense of domestic violence, according to court records. The case was then dismissed due to problems with the witnesses.

In 2014, she pleaded guilty to assault in exchange for a second count of assault and a charge of domestic violence in the presence of a dismissed child, according to court records. As part of her probation, she was ordered to undergo mental health and domestic violence assessments.

In 2013, she pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a case also involving domestic violence, according to court records. Lester was ordered to undergo a domestic violence assessment at that time.