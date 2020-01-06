West Valley man attacked mother, killed dog, police say

Loading...

WEST VALLEY CITY – West Valley police have arrested a man accused of killing his mother’s dog.

Antonio Andre Sanchez, 32, of West Valley City, was arrested on Friday, his 32nd birthday, for investigating aggravated animal cruelty, assault, intoxication and criminal mischief.

Sanchez’s mother told police that her son had been drinking at home and “that she was upset and told him to stop drinking,” according to a police affidavit.

Sanchez was then upset by his mother and hit her repeatedly with a closed first and kicked her leg, the affidavit says. The mother also told police that her dog was found dead in the garage and was bleeding from the nose.

“It appeared that the dog had been hit with a blunt object,” the police wrote.

Sanchez’s criminal history includes incidents of domestic violence and theft, according to court records.

You can find help for people in violent relationships by contacting the YWCA’s Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the national confidential domestic violence phone line at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.