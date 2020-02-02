West Valley apartment fire caused $ 250K damage; officials suspect arson

WEST VALLEY CITY – A suspected arson in an apartment complex in West Valley City has caused an estimated $ 250,000 damage, firefighters reported Sunday.

Firefighters say the fire started Saturday night when a man set fire to his own apartment after a domestic conflict.

Crews were called to the Overlook Point Apartments, 4612 S. 2930 West at 8.25 pm, said West Valley Fire Chief Chris Valley. One of the eight buildings of the complex was on fire.

“When the units arrived, heavy fire came through the roof and on the upper floors of an eight-plex apartment,” Beichner said.

Sixty firefighters responded, including some of the Unified, South Salt Lake and West Jordan fire brigades, said the deputy fire chief. There was also a heavy police presence on the spot.

By the time the fire was extinguished, three of the upper floors were considered a total loss and the lower floors of the complex suffered serious water damage, Beichner said.

The residents of seven of the eight apartments – one of which was vacant – remained internally displaced from Sunday afternoon, said Chief General Nick Dodge of the West Valley Fire Battalion.

Witnesses on the spot reported that a domestic conflict had occurred before the fire, and a man had returned to the building and threw a molotov cocktail-type device into his own apartment unit, according to Beichner.

The aftermath of a fire at Overlook Point Apartments is depicted in West Valley City on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Neighbors Paula Kiter, on the far left, and two others who didn’t give their name, are watching the aftermath of a fire at Overlook Point Apartments in West Valley City on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The aftermath of a fire at Overlook Point Apartments is depicted in West Valley City on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The aftermath of a fire at Overlook Point Apartments is depicted in West Valley City on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The aftermath of a fire at Overlook Point Apartments is depicted in West Valley City on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

West Valley Fire Battalion Chief Nick Dodge checks the units affected by a fire at Overlook Point Apartments in West Valley City on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Dodge said at least six of the eight units in the building were damaged by the fire. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

The aftermath of a fire at Overlook Point Apartments is depicted in West Valley City on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Investigators from the Office for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene after the fire to investigate the cause.

Dodge said the police had interviewed someone on Sunday about the fire.

Luis Fernando Bueso-Romero, 21, was arrested for arson investigation and three counts of attempted murder, West Valley police announced. Officers placed him on Sunday morning near the men’s shelter in South Salt Lake.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation, he said. However, nobody was seriously injured or burned.

Beichner said the fire was the largest residential fire that West Valley City has seen since last summer.

“We can see types of fires such as these once a year, once every two years. So it’s always sad when it happens. It has probably moved almost a dozen people, “he said.

The Red Cross responded to help the families find accommodation for the night and the next few nights, according to Beichner.

Contributing: Garna Mejia