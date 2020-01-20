West Tigers meet with Joey Leilua and are preparing to offer Adam Doueihi a deal

While the Tigers Leilua have yet to offer a deal, their pursuit of Doueihi is expected to become more serious in the coming days.

The tigers have a $ 800,000 cap and can easily accommodate both this year.

Wayne Bennett, South Sydney coach, told Doueihi last week that he was free to get a starting spot for the full-back, especially with Latrell Mitchell as the first crack at No. 1.

Doueihi got his start in the NRL from former Southern coach Maguire and signed with the Rabbitohs at the time because they had no depth in half. The chance to be Benji Marshall’s long-standing five-eighth cast has also been well received.

The 190 cm right foot Doueihi and left foot defender Luke Brooks as playmaker would seriously excite the Tiger fans in the coming years.

The 35-year-old Marshall is so highly valued at the club next month that Tigers officials are more than pleased when he feels physically and mentally fresh at the end of the season.

The Tigers have three places to fill and haven’t given up hope of luring teen propeller Stefano Utoikamanu away from Parramatta a year earlier.

In Doueihi’s case, the big sticking point for every step will continue to be the money, especially if the Lebanese international does a back-end deal and collects more than $ 500,000 this season, and over $ 600,000 next year.

The southern states have already told Doueihi that they are happy that he has survived the past two years and they can put him in their cap, but his greatest hope could be that he is not in the bank.

Doueihi, a second cousin of dumped wallabies coach Michael Cheika, was interested in the Waratahs before he signed his first NRL deal, but a return to the 15-man code was not on his radar.

“Rugby was not discussed as an option,” said Doueihi’s agent Sam Ayoub on Monday evening.