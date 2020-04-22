West Jordan double-murder suspect arrested

WEST JORDAN — The person wished in connection with the killings of a West Jordan pair has been arrested.

Albert Enoch Johnson, 31, of West Jordan, was arrested Wednesday morning in close proximity to Sacramento, California, West Jordan law enforcement introduced. Neighborhood law enforcement in California alongside with U.S. marshals assisted with the arrest.

Johnson was wished in the shooting fatalities of Tony Butterfield, 31, and Katherine Butterfield, 30, early Saturday.

The bodies of the Butterfields ended up located at their household, 3277 W. 6920 South, soon after a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots and a woman screaming about 1:15 a.m., according to law enforcement. Tony Butterfield’s physique was found in the yard and his wife’s just inside of the doorway. Police have not explained if every single particular person was shot much more than once.

The Butterfields’ 3 young children, all beneath the age of 4, had been also house at the time. They were being not injured. It was not recognized if the small children saw or heard everything that morning.

Johnson’s wife, Sina Johnson, 29, was arrested for investigation of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence on Monday.

