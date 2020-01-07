West Indian batsman who shone in the golden era

Loading...

Sobers and Kanhai had both gone cheaply, but that afternoon Butcher struggled with captain Frank Worrell to add 110 for the sixth wicket and bring the total up to 214. When Butcher hit his hundred, the score was only 154. He was out the next morning for 133, an innings he considered the best of his life. Not atypical, only four of its 17 borders were offside.

The West Indies reached 229, England remained with 234 to be won. It was one of the most dramatic days in Test Cricket’s history. When Wes Hall ran into the ring to throw the last ball of the game, England were nine gates and six gates too short of the goal. Any of the four results was possible.

Basil Butcher moves to SCG for four on the road to a 1969 century. It was his fourth century of the tour

To increase the tension, Colin Cowdrey, who had previously broken his arm in his inning, returned to the kink after falling ninth slip, determined to hit left-handed with his uninjured right arm if necessary. In the end, David Allen blocked final delivery and the match was drawn. Without Butcher, the West Indies would have been defeated for sure.

Three years later, on Trent Bridge in 1966, the West Indies got into trouble again after falling 90 runs after the first innings and two to 65 in their second run. But Metzger did not face the challenge with an innings of 209, the highest score in his career. He showed a series of moves and shared in sequence partnerships of 110 with Kanhai, 107 with Seymour Nurse and 173 (unbroken) with Sobers.

West Indies announced on 482 for six and then dismissed England for 253. Butcher had averted likely defeat and had an astonishing win through 139 runs.

Basil Butcher was an outstanding batsman at a time when West Indies was an absolute size production line. Photo credit: Fairfax

While Basil Butcher was humble and calm, he never lacked steel. “You only get out of life what you put into it,” he believed; and there was certainly no question of frivolity in the fold. “It was known that he smiled during an inning,” it said, “but rarely before the 400th run.”

Still, he had a clever sense of humor. In his opinion, the attempt to explain why he dropped out of the LBW so often was due to the fact that his racket landed approximately in the middle of the off, so that he subsequently tended to play over the line. “Maybe if I had had a coach,” he added, “I would have been properly bowled.”

Basil Fitzherbert Butcher was born as one of seven children with a mother of Indian descent and a father who immigrated from Barbados on September 3, 1933 in a sugar-growing area near Port Mourant in the Berbice district in what was then British Guiana.

Rohan Kanhai, born in 1935, lived a stone’s throw away, and another good batsman, Joe Solomon, born in 1930, grew up just half a mile away.

The future Guyana was strongly connected to the origins of cricket in the West Indies. Already in 1775, when the area was a Dutch colony, a confused Dutch official wrote that the English settlers played “a game with a small ball and sticks”.

Demerara and Berbice officially became English in 1814 and merged as British Guiana in 1831. Cricket soon competed in the Caribbean, originally a pastime of the colonists, with Christianity as an integral part of indigenous education.

However, the students surpassed their masters. Five years before Butcher’s birth, the West Indies had played in a friendly at Lord’s.

The young Basil attended Corentyne High School, where, as a particularly clever student, he played with the idea of ​​starting a higher education. However, he figured that his grilling skills could afford a better future and took on a number of jobs: teachers, civil servants, insurance agents, social workers. However, the Port Mourant sports club was always the focus of his life.

Metzger distinguished himself as a potential test player in 1956 when he scored 156 goals in Georgetown against Jamaica. However, as long as Worrell, Weekes and Walcott played, there was no easy way for a new batsman to join the West Indies team.

When Butcher was finally selected for the 1958-59 India tour, where all Ws were absent, he did not miss his opportunity and started his first test in Bombay with innings of 28 and 64, with the third and fourth test being consecutive centuries scored and ended the series with 486 runs with an average of 69.42.

Butcher (back row, second from right) with captain Frank Worrell and all-rounder Garfield Sobers (fourth and sixth from left) from 1963 West Indies. Credit: Fairfax

However, there was no tolerance for failure in the competition for such tough places, and from 1959-60 a series of low scores against Pakistan and England meant that Butcher was removed from the test side. In 1960-61, he missed the glorious (if not ultimately victorious) West Indian tour of Australia.

In 1962 he moved to Lowerhouse in the Lancashire League and played for Bacup in 1964.

In the meantime, Butcher had re-established himself as a test batsman on the 1963 tour of England. He fared well against Australia in 1965 and ended the second test in the Spanish port of Trinidad for another century.

There was a drama in Sabina Park in Kingston in February 1968 when Butcher, who was caught by wicket keeper Jim Parks, angrily hit the block with his bat, sparking an uprising in which bottles were thrown. Metzger’s own opinion was that the referee is always right.

In 1969 he scored hundreds in successive tests in Australia and Sydney and Adelaide in Australia without winning.

Later that year, in his last test innings against England in the oval, he seemed to be leading the West Indies to victory in the second innings, but on 91 he was undoubtedly caught on wicket ahead of Derek Underwood. England won with 30 runs.

In 169 top-class games between 1954 and 1972, Butcher had 11,628 runs with an impressive average of 49.80. As an occasional supplier of broken legs, he rarely played bowling in test games.

Butcher runs for the pavilion after completing the winning run in a 1963 test against England. Credit: Mirror

This was strange because in 1968 in Port of Spain he released Colin Cowdrey, who scored 148 points, and wiped his tail to end 34 with five gates.

In the field, Butcher developed a remarkably powerful and precise armpit throw.

Butcher left Port Mourant in 1964 after a racist arson attack. After retiring from cricket, he worked in Linden as a PR representative for a company that mined bauxite and once ran a sports shop.

He put some of his own money into a cricket coaching program in Guyana.

In economically difficult times, his children emigrated to Florida, although it took a few years for Butcher to join them. he died there. He married Pam Liverpool in 1962: they had three boys and one girl.

Basil Butcher, born September 3, 1933, died December 16, 2019

Telegraph, London

