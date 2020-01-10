West Flat playground is being replaced paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“It will be a destination,” said Yeaman. “A place where people want to come and have fun. And that parents can know that their children are safe and enjoy themselves. “

After the tender has been approved and the concept has been completed, the city plans to hold an open house in April to review the design with residents.

“We’re going to sit with the community and see if any elements are missing,” Yeaman said.

And yes, to answer the most common question he gets – the playground will have swings.

City staff hopes to have the construction completed by the end of June, in time for the summer holidays.

In 2019, the city council completed a full inventory of Prince Albert’s playgrounds, with individual recommendations for improvements on a 25-year timeline. Four playgrounds, including Lions Park, were identified as top priorities for replacement.

In a report presented to the council on Monday, Yeaman explained that his department chose to focus on Lions Park this year due to the lack of public playgrounds in the area.

“It’s way too late,” he said paNOW.

The new project in Lions Park consumes the full $ 100,000 allocated for capital investments in playgrounds in the 2020 budget. But Yeaman said the city is looking for partners and grants to improve other playgrounds in the city. A.C. Howard, James Isbiter, Little Red River and Carlton Park are all marked as other priorities.

