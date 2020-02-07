West Bend West HS girls basketball team honors the deceased wife of the coach: “Nice to know she had an impact”

WEST BEND – As you may have noticed, some people wore red on Friday, February 7. It was to raise awareness of women’s heart health – the main killer of women.

The West Bend West High School girls’ basketball team knows that well. Now the community is turning a tragedy into something positive.

“We were getting married for 46 years in May,” said Joe Pintens, the basketball coach for girls at West Bend West.

It was a shock to everyone when, at the end of a basketball, the coach’s wife – 65-year-old Andi Pintens – suddenly died of a heart attack while sitting in the stands.

“No warning signals,” said Pintens. “It’s a roller coaster. You go up and down. Up and down. But you try to stay up as much as possible. “

Pintens has been a teacher and coach for years and works daily to keep her mind alive.

“It’s nice to know that she had an impact and that people cared about her,” he said. “And for us we just don’t want it to be forgotten.”

In particular, Andi died of an aortic dissection – a genetic disease that occurs in her family.

“Andi had no signs. We are very healthy eaters, we are almost plant-based,” said. “She practiced the day she died. She practiced twice a day.”

Supporters wore the words “Pintens Strong” – raising money for research into healing.

“The girls on the team came to me and said to me:” Mrs. Felber, we really want to do this as a coach, “said Erin Felber, athletic director of West Bend West.” I should have chosen no one better to honor “

Although it was too late for Andi, her story is inspiring change.

“We know it’s genetic now, the children all had to be tested,” said. “We want to make something good out of it.

The money raised goes to the John Ritter Foundation.

