West Allis teenager accused in police chase, crash with stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE – A 17-year-old teenager from West Allis is charged with a police chase with a stolen vehicle that ended on Thursday, January 30 on the south side of Milwaukee.

Kurt Burdette is faced with the following costs:

Vehicle driver flees / evades officer resulting in major physical damage

Second-degree safety recklessly at risk

Hit and run – major physical injury

Drive or drive a vehicle without the owner’s permission

According to the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee police saw a white Mitsubishi Galant quickly travel north on South 16th Street around 9:30 PM. The vehicle was in the cycle path and passed several other cars.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens to catch up and carry out a traffic stop. The vehicle continued to accelerate and flee from the police.

The fleeing driver, later identified as Kurt Burdette, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on 15th Street and Grant Street after a short chase.

After the crash, Burdette and two other people left the vehicle and fled on foot. One suspect was arrested a short distance away and another returned to the scene and reported himself. Two extra passengers remained on the scene.

Burdette was later established near 80th and Howard and taken into custody. During an interview with authorities, Burdette admitted driving the vehicle as it fled from the police and crashed. He also admitted that he walked away from the stage.

Burdette must appear in court on Wednesday, February 12 for his hearing.

