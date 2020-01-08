West Allis school bus crashes in garage, injured driver

Loading...

Share this story!

Tell friends in your social network what you’re reading

West Allis school bus driver injured after crashing into multiple vehicles and garage

Six West Allis students reunited with their families after a school bus crashed into a nearby garage, injuring the driver.

post on Facebook

Shipped!

A link has been sent to your friend’s email address.

Posted!

A link has been published on your Facebook feed.

CLOSE

A West Allis school bus driver is injured after the bus crashed into several vehicles and a garage near Horace Mann Elementary School.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital, a spokeswoman for the West Allis-West Milwaukee school district said.

Officials released the six students on the bus, as well as four students in another vehicle, to their families, the spokeswoman said.

The bus picked up six students and a staff member at 3:30 p.m. at Horace Mann, 6213 W. Lapham St., then departing, the bus struck several vehicles. Photos from television stations show that the bus crashed into a nearby garage, overturned it, and broke the door.

Sgt. Jared Manthe of the West Allis Police Department said that no one had been arrested, that the accident was not suspicious and that there was “no criminal element at all”.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, said Manthe.

The crash is under investigation, according to the district spokeswoman.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Autoplay

Poster thumbnails

Show captions

Last slide Next slide

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/southwest/news/west-allis/2020/01/07/west-allis-school-bus-crashes-into-garage-injuring- pilot / 2837585001 /

More stories

Delafield man charged in Waukesha County courthouse bombing January 7, 2020 5:36 p.m.

Sussex, 11, cancer dies on Make-A-Wish trip January 7, 2020 11:18 a.m.

Wauwatosa will get a new craft beer bar in 2020 January 7, 2020 at 11:02 a.m.

A $ 52 million seniors’ community has just opened in Oconomowoc January 6, 2020, 9:59 a.m.

Waukesha man named Packers FAN Hall of Fame finalist January 7, 2020 10:38 A.M.

MNR Opens Controversial Mail Installation Plan To Public January 6, 2020, 4:57 p.m.