In the past few years, it felt like a hurricane would arise when talking about the flaws in Apple product design. After all, Apple remains fantastically successful. His products are in high demand both in the PC and in the mobile area. It practically owns the high-end tablet market and has created a growing service business.

At the same time, since Steve Jobs’ death, Apple has misfire on a significant number of products. No company is immune to product defects or duds. But I would argue that the after-work era was unique to the types of errors we saw – especially design errors that were entirely self-inflicted. After Jony Ive left Apple, there are signs that these trends could be corrected and a new willingness to discuss the negative effects that I may have had on Apple’s product designs in recent years.

The iPhone 6 Plus was the first sign of a serious problem with Apple. The company was never afraid to criticize its own users – “You’re wrong” is the prime example here – but the iPhone 6 and especially the 6 Plus not only had poor antenna layouts. Apple’s decision to remove a piece of metal to secure the phone against bending has challenged her. This was a problem on both devices, but it hit the 6 Plus much worse.

Court documents would later show that Apple knew that the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were much weaker than previous devices before it even shipped the hardware. That didn’t stop Apple from declaring that it would no longer test websites that correctly identified the problem and criticized the design. Computerbild.de was punished for making Apple uncomfortable telling the truth. The iPhone 6 bent 3.3 times more likely than the iPhone 5s. The iPhone 6 Plus was 7.2x more likely.

Next up is the Apple Ashcan. This Boxx advertisement summarizes the problems with the system faster than I can:

The only reason why the form factor and overall design of the Mac Pro didn’t falter immediately was that analysts and journalists assumed that the priorities of Apple software and hardware development were reflected in the choice of hardware. When Apple announced plans to offer custom dual-AMD GPUs and tie virtually all of its enhancements to Thunderbolt, the company was expected to shift resources to prioritize GPGPU computing and OpenCL. Apple has developed metal and its own mobile GPU, but has not invested any money in building an ecosystem around AMD GPUs and their computing functions. The Mac Pro started and prevailed quietly until Apple replaced it last year.

A treat that has left Apple since I left is that the Apple Watch Edition – a $ 10,000 wearable product with a lifespan of 2-3 years – was his own favorite project. I really have no idea why.

Apple’s laptop products had their own problems. Apple is far from being the first company to launch a first-generation product with a bug that only became apparent later. What sets Apple’s keyboard issues apart from most of these other situations is that the company has proven unable to fix the problem. After three successive generations of butterfly keyboards, Apple has again adopted the scissor design used in 2015.

In addition, both the screens and the keyboards of these laptops had a common disadvantage: repairing even simple damage required an extremely expensive hardware replacement. Apple later recognized and created a program that can repair the keyboards for free. However, both problems were examples of the company’s tireless pursuit of thinness and integration that had resulted in an inferior user experience.

This is the common thread that connects these issues and separates them from some of the other controversial decisions Apple made. At the beginning of the decade, Apple was praised for the way minimalism made it easier to use the devices. As of 2013, the minimalist designs restricted or restricted users’ options for the hardware.

It is not clear what direct role I played in it. In some places, like the Apple Watch Edition, he was directly involved. Other reports have shown that I’ve been pretty checked out – skipping meetings or giving superficial feedback. It is possible that the problems Apple encountered are due to other engineers implementing incorrect instructions or simply taking their own pictures of how Apple should develop. But in one way or another, I was responsible for product design at Apple, and the products the company has delivered over the past few years have often had real problems.

At ZDNet, Robin Harris asks if Jony Ive really wants to leave Apple or if the door was shown to him warmly. It’s a fair question how things have developed since he left. Both the iPhone and MacBook Pro have become a little thicker and are better for it.

I have no illusion that Apple will start developing systems for buyers like me. Apple products are an acquired taste and you either want to be part of the ecosystem or not. I would really like to believe that Apple’s poor decision-making and consumer deception were driven by a designer who focused on the wrong aspects of hardware design, rather than seeing those decisions as part of Apple’s strategy with services like AppleCare Increase sales.

The proof will be how Apple’s products evolve.

