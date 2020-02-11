We’re driving the 2021 Kia Seltos: what do you want to know?

Bill Murray isn’t the only one who experiences Déjà Vu as we drive back to San Antonio to test a crossing.

This time we’re looking at the 2021 Kia Seltos that was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year. The Seltos was developed for use between Soul and Sportage and costs from $ 21,990. It is the cheapest crossover from Kia with all-wheel drive.

While most companies charge around $ 2,000 for all-wheel drive, both the Seltos S with front-wheel drive and the Seltos LX with all-wheel drive have the same basic price. This is a blessing for value-conscious consumers, but the AWD model has less standard equipment.

If you choose four-wheel drive vehicles, you will have to do without LED daytime running lights, fog lights and LED rear lights. The model also lacks roof rails, chrome window strips and mirrors with integrated indicators.

The cost reduction is also noticeable in the equipment features of the cabin, as the all-wheel-drive variant skips synthetic leather upholstery, chrome-plated door handles, a leather steering wheel and an artificial leather center console. In addition, a number of driver assistance systems are avoided, including Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning and High-Beam Assist.

These are some pretty big differences, but the Seltos S can be equipped with all-wheel drive for $ 1,500. Given the amount of equipment you get, this is likely to be a breeze.

All three fairings are equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that delivers 146 hp (109 kW / 148 hp) and a torque of 179 Nm (132 lb-ft). It is connected to an intelligent variable transmission, which is essentially a fancy name for a CVT.

To make things even more confusing, there is a third Seltos S. It starts at $ 25,490 and has a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, a seven-speed dual clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. The engine delivers 175 hp (131 kW / 177 hp) and 264 Nm (195 lb-ft) of torque, 29 hp (22 kW / 29 hp) and 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) more than the base mill.

This Seltos S is not only more powerful, but also has larger 18-inch alloy wheels. The model also has two additional driver assistance systems, including a blind spot and cross-traffic alarm.

Slotting between the four-wheel drive S variants is the Seltos EX, which starts at $ 25,290. It has a 2.0-liter engine, all-wheel drive and high-end equipment.

Highlights include heated front seats, leather interior and a 10-way driver seat. Buyers will also find a sunroof, LED interior lighting, and automatic air conditioning. There is also a wireless smartphone charger and a USB charger for rear passengers.

The longest-range Seltos SX costs $ 27,890 and has a turbo engine and all-wheel drive. Externally, the model is characterized by LED lighting units and a two-tone roof. The designers also installed shiny black accents and chrome door handles.

The changes in the interior are more modest, as the range topper has a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation. Additional extras include a Bose premium audio system, a load compartment cover and an electronic parking brake.

On the safety front, the model has intelligent speed control with idle stop and start, Safe Exit Assist and Highway Driving Assist. There is also Fusion Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with cyclist detection.

Now that you’ve learned about the Seltos and their gear, what do you want to learn about the latest Kia crossover? Leave them in the comments below and we’ll answer a handful in a follow-up post next week.

