Wendy’s Launches New Breakfast Burrito as Subway Introduces Tantalizing Sidekicks

People who love fast food have a good reason to be happy. Wendy’s has just rolled out a new breakfast burrito that sounds delicious. Meanwhile, Subway is mixing things up by introducing three new, extra-long Sidekicks. These new choices are about to give your usual breakfast an exciting twist.

Wendy’s Breakfast Burrito: A Hearty Morning Delight

Wendy’s, the well-known fast-food chain from Ohio that always comes up with fresh ideas, unveiled its latest offering on Monday: the Breakfast Burrito. This burrito is packed with taste and combines all of Wendy’s favorite breakfast items into one convenient package.

Contents: Inside the burrito, you’ll find a couple of fresh eggs that just cracked, six pieces of bacon with applewood smoke flavor cooked in an oven, some tasty breakfast potatoes, a pair of American cheese slices, and it’s all finished off with yummy Swiss cheese sauce on top.

Availability: You can pick this burrito up at more than 4,500 of Wendy’s spots all over America. If folks wanna know if they can get it nearby, they should take a peek at Wendy’s website.

Additional Features: Plus, every burrito gets handed over with two packs of Cholula hot sauce so you can spice things up as much as you like.

John Li, The Wendy’s Company Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation, expressed excitement about this new offering, emphasizing the balance of taste and convenience in this “portable masterpiece.” The U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Lindsay Radkoski, also highlighted the burrito’s appeal, stating that it contains “all the best parts of Wendy’s breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito.”

Subway’s New Sidekicks: A Trio of Treats

Subway isn’t falling behind; it’s rolling out three brand-new, super-sized treats in its Subway Sidekicks line that will steal the show.

Cinnabon Footlong Churro: For two bucks, you get this lengthy churro dusted with Cinnabon’s famous mix of cinnamon and sugar.

Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel: This three-dollar snack is rich, buttery, and salty. It tastes just like the mall snack we all know and can be dunked into Subway’s honey mustard.

Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie: Costing five dollars, this giant cookie keeps the beloved flavor of Subway’s regular chocolate chip cookies, but now it’s much bigger. However, the usual-sized cookies aren’t going anywhere; they’re still up for grabs.

Last year, for National Cookie Day, Subway tested these footlong cookies in a few places, and they’re hitting stores across the country this year. That’s a big deal because it means Subway is adding even more choices to their menus and stepping into an entirely fresh snack category.

Wendy’s Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

In November 2023, Wendy’s top boss Todd Penegor talked about earnings. He talked up the big deal of fresh choices like the nacho cheeseburger and limited-time Frosty tastes, and how they help sell more.

He said keeping folks coming back meant giving them good deals and eye-catching offers. “Value’s key for morning eaters, and we’re all about great deals to get new people to try us and keep ’em coming,” he stated.

Since serving up breakfast in March 2020, Wendy’s has kept adding to their AM menu. They rolled out Breakfast Burritos after starting with English muffins in August 2023. Unlike competitors, Wendy’s cooks their bacon fresh in the store every day.

Folks like Wendy’s and Subway are mixing up their menus to suit different tastes. These new dishes aren’t just more for us to pick from — they show these brands mean business when it comes to fresh ideas and happy customers. In a dog-eat-dog fast-food world, shaking up the menu is a must for keeping customers coming through the door.

Wendy’s is expected to release its fourth quarter and full-year report for 2023 on February 15, which will likely provide more insights into the impact of these new menu items on its overall performance. Read more about Wendy’s new addition to their menu.