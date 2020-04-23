Wendy’s is offering free food nationwide on Friday – BGR

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, states and cities are promoting social distance, and rooms in restaurants around the country are now large. However, those dishes may offer take-out and food delivery options.

With this in mind, Wendy’s is launching a free food business on Friday, April 24, to spread a little good cheer during this stressful and depressing time: free chicken nuggets for everyone who comes through the drive-thru, no purchase required.

Wendy’s fast-food chain is launching a campaign on Friday, April 24, stemming from the belief that it’s never a bad day, really launching a free food deal – and everyone can really use a group hug right now, the state of the world.

Instead of hugging the group, Wendy’s decided to offer “groupnags” (his word, not mine) to everyone around the country (to apologize for the bad pun). Nationwide, Wendy will be offering a free order of 4 pieces of crispy or spicy chicken nuggets, with no purchase required for every car that comes through its drive-thrus. Digital food delivery orders don’t count, though – you really need to come through the drive-thru for this offer, as the Wendy’s Room and pretty much all kinds of eateries are now temporarily closed.

“One of Wendy’s core values ​​is to help Wendy’s restaurant teams across the country get their communities anywhere in this unprecedented time – do the right thing,” Wendy’s US CMO Carl Loredo said in a news release. “These actions shed light on the many individuals who are doing good to Wendy and other individuals around the country. We want to show our appreciation for the whole country with our GroupNug offer. ”

Earlier this week, the chain rolled the ball, using its usually frantic Twitter account – which like other brands to roast – by asking people to give out shout outs to decent people now in a time of stress, an uncertain time for the country due to coronavirus.

Everyone can use some extra love right now, so we’re trading our usual roasting for a little toasting.

Let’s use this thread to shout out special people in our lives.

– Wendy’s (Wendy’s) April 20, 2020

Some of the comments on that Twitter thread may bring you to tears. Seniors are asking for love because someone has to graduate on Friday. Others are separated from their loved ones by military spouses and family members ask for prayers for sick relatives.

If you want a quick feel-good, definitely take note of the thread:

Stay safe, be strong, love you and all of our needy workers more.

– Wendy’s (Wendy’s) April 20, 2020

Thank you military members for everything you do for us!

– Wendy’s (Wendy’s) April 20, 2020

So much love for all the teachers who help us get our kids through school. 😍😍😍

– Wendy’s (Wendy’s) April 20, 2020

From there, the chain expanded its vibrations to its new free food business. And we need to add a free food campaign this Friday, which listed Wendy’s locations as only participating nationwide, so it’s probably best to call ahead and make sure you get free nuggets wherever you go before taking a chance.

