Wendy Williams was recently accused of giving up gasoline during the “Hot Topics” segment of her talk show, a moment now known as “Fartgate”.

In the episode on Thursday, Williams, 55, spoke about the allegation, claiming that she “never farted on this show”.

“I hardly actually fart, you know why? Because the gas is released in a number of ways and it strikes mine because I’m just talking, ”she added.

Williams played the clip in question, in which she leans to the side in her chair and a fart-like sound is heard.

“Let me tell you something now, okay,” she continued. “I don’t lean forward to publish a fart, I bend because it’s comfortable. Sitting [upright] all the time puts a strain on my back. I don’t have a back. I don’t try to go back I like to let go of my hips and sit back, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing it on this show for 11 years! “

Williams continued to joke about the uncomfortable moment and said she would have laughed if she had actually broken the wind in front of the camera.

“You know a girl like me would have laughed about it,” she said. “After the sound of this fart, I should have changed my costume! I would have left a mark on the seat. I wouldn’t even save the costume, I would have thrown it away. It would likely be contaminated beyond its sensitivity to dirt. “

Stagehand John Anderson revealed that the sound actually came from the crew working with the scientist and author Dr. Kate Biberdorf had prepared a segment.

“We filled up an aquarium behind the stage and didn’t have the right hose,” said Anderson. “The air just came out and it stuttered as if someone was farting. OK? So that’s how it was. It wasn’t Wendy! “

“Fartgate” comes a day after Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter have completed their divorce.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR7Y8PrwZ4o [/ embed]