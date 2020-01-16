Wendy Williams reduces the price of a flat share with Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams desperately wants to unload the home she once shared with her estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

The 55-year-old talk show host has reduced the asking price for her residence in Livingston, New Jersey from $ 1,895,000 to $ 1,699,000, according to Realtor.com. As previously reported, Williams and Hunter paid $ 2,100,000 in 2009 for the property in the Bel Air luxury condominium.

They put the house up for sale during the summer during divorce proceedings, but removed the public listing and made it private after it was hacked by internet trolls. The listing was added online again.

Page 6 confirmed in September that Williams had moved out of the house into a $ 15,000 apartment in the Manhattan financial district.

Although the couple’s divorce is still pending, an interim financial agreement has been reached in which Williams Hunter had to pay $ 250,000 to “secure new living conditions,” according to legal sources on page 6. The documentation also indicated that Hunter had to leave the suburban house to speed up the sales process.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after greeting a little girl with lover Sharina Hudson.