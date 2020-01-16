The famous presenter of the TV talk show Wendy Williams apologized to Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill for the cleft lip and palate.

Williams made the comments and gestures when discussing Joaquin Phoenix at the Wendy Williams Show on January 7th.

“He has one of those, what do you call it? A cleft lip, cleft palate. Now I find it very attractive,” said Williams, holding her lip up.

For a solid 10 seconds, she mimicked a split lip with her finger while the audience laughed.

Bighill promised to publicly apologize and donate daily.

“It really makes her realize what she’s done and talk about it,” Bighill told CTV News. “And the people who watch this show will see that we are all part of ending bullying, we are all part of it, and that will be a great message that is aimed at everyone.”

🤬🤬 @WendyWilliams’ comments and actions on people with cleft lip / palate are just awful!

I will post on this topic daily until she apologizes publicly and makes a charitable donation. @CLAPACOMMUNITY https://t.co/lT2AZ48XJX

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44), January 10, 2020

This is @WendyWilliams, who makes fun of the Cleft community on her TV show. 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Are you kidding me??? We are all responsible for #EndBullying

With their platform, like me, we have a much greater responsibility when it comes to our actions. It’s just terrible. pic.twitter.com/JrlS0RJs5D

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44), January 10, 2020

It’s sad to see what’s on TV these days. @TheEllenShow wouldn’t do anything like that. It is the CLASS of its branch and uses its platform for so many amazing things! Let me appreciate your show even more than I already did! https://t.co/ZRT0U2Di3c

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44), January 10, 2020

DAY 2

Thank you to everyone who came together. I can’t tell you what it means to me to see your love / support !! Well over 30,000 people were involved! @WendyWilliams has still publicly apologized to all members of the Cleft community. Please note my message / thoughts in the pictures at pic.twitter.com/SXntjtaKBP

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44), January 11, 2020

Day 3

We’re still waiting for @WendyWilliams to apologize to the Cleft community.

Besides that, it was really amazing to see how everyone got together on social media to share their comments and actions.

It is clear that we are making progress to be able to pic.twitter.com/lIXUa5i1vs #endbullying

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44), January 12, 2020

Day 4

Media roll in! Check out the interview I made today to @WendyWilliams comments and actions for the Cleft community!

Thank you for helping strengthen our collective voice and asking for an apology and a donation. I won’t stop until it happens! https://t.co/SK9HyK0Ci0

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44), January 14, 2020

Day 5

I am waiting for @FOXTV and @BET @WendyWilliams to report that their actions / comments towards the Cleft community are not in order. @ Steeletalk had me on their show today and we’ll talk about it in detail. Watch and share !! ❤️🙌🏼🙏🏼https: //t.co/oe91b0JI3B

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44), January 15, 2020

“I was bullied as an adult, so I am now used to it as an adult … but the fact that bullying takes place usually comes from children who are not necessarily better informed or know how to control their feelings or power. Wendy Williams is a grown woman… who should know how to behave better, ”Bighill told CBC.

“I’m sure she didn’t intend it to be so harmful, but the fact is that she has no idea what people are going through and how much it hurts people.”

The Gray Cup champion defended his word and used social media every day to politely alert that Williams’ statements were wrong. A week later, Williams apologized the same day that Bighill’s son Beau was operated on for lip surgery in Winnipeg.

, @ Bighill44 Today we think of Beau while he is in surgery. I would like to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beaus we donate our show to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy observers to learn more and support the split community.

– Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Many thanks to @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking about Beau for his surgery today. I forgive you and I encourage others to do so. All the best. https://t.co/JmYnRb8C8t

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44), January 16, 2020

Bighill used social media without mentioning it to have a positive effect.