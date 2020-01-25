Wendy Williams defends Jackie G from RHONJ after big fight with Jennifer Aydin about 'cheap birthday party'

WENDY Williams defended Real Housewives from New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider for serving pizza at a party during her show on Friday.

The host of the chat show weighed in on Jennifer Aydin and Goldschneider, where Aylin had called her co-star “cheap” for serving pizza and Nutella cake at the birthday party of her 12-year-old twins.

WENDY Williams defended Real Housewives from New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider for serving pizza at a party, during her show on Friday

Williams admitted that she would do the same for her children after Aydin chose the fight on the January 22 episode of RHONJ.

Jennifer accused Jackie of being cheap and not taking care of the adults at the party.

“If the 12-year-old and his friends love pizza, get the pizza … Just because your friend has a lot of money, it’s not your party!” Wendy said after playing a clip of the argument.

“If you wanted gourmet food, why didn’t you bring it?” She asked.

The chat show host weighed a spit between Jennifer Aydin and Goldschneider, where Aylin had called her co-star "cheap" for serving pizza and Nutella cake at the birthday party of her 12-year-old twin.

Williams admitted that she would do the same for her children after Aydin chose the fight on the January 22 episode of RHONJ

“Those kids want pizza, some Nutella cake, and maybe some Kool-Aid,” she argued.

“That would be a great birthday!” She said, saying that she doesn’t care for adults at children’s parties either.

“I don’t feel the need for adults to please each other at children’s parties, unless the adults bring their own thing. Do you want to pack sandwiches? Then bring it! And I wouldn’t be offended, but you’re leaving me alone,” she concluded against the public.

Jennifer accused Jackie of being cheap and not taking care of the adults at the party

Jackie Goldschneider was defended by Wendy after being attacked for serving pizza at a children’s party

The argument was heated between Jennifer and Jackie in a restaurant with the rest of the cast.

“But does that really impress you? That is a play date for me. Pizza and cake, “Jennifer told Jackie.

While Jennifer and Jackie continued to exchange insults, Melissa Gorga defended Jackie and joked that Jackie’s children would have money in the coming years because she didn’t spend like the rest of the cast.

Jennifer didn’t seem impressed by this comment when she got up and threw her kitchen utensils at Melissa.

Jennifer Aydin from RHONJ throws silverware at Melissa Gorga, just weeks after the hair-raising fight of the show

