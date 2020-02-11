Wendy Williams criticizes Scarlett Johansson’s Oscar 2020 look and calls her tattoos FILTHY – The Sun.

Wendy Williams banged the award-winning look of two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson.

The talk show host said she loved the actress’ dress, but ridiculed her back tattoos and called them “dirty.”

Wendy Williams said she loved Scarlett Johansson’s dress but not her tattoos

Wendy said that tattoos are dirty

Wendy told her Style Squad guests about the 35-year-old showing her back tattoos: “I’m off now.”

She and the other commentators all agreed that Scarlett’s sexy, strapless Oscar de la Renta number with a deconstructed corset was a winner.

The screen star enhanced the Oscar look with beautiful Forevermark earrings worth $ 2.1 million.

But Wendy said she just wasn’t a fan of body art.

She said, “Tattoos, they’re dirty on the back”

However, guest fashion expert Bevy Smith disagreed about the look and said, “I bet [the tattoos] end up in a really nice place.”

Scarlett has awarded an Oscar de la Renta for the first time as an Oscar nominee: AFP or licensor

Wendy’s style squad commentators said they loved the actress’ sexy look. Credit: The Mega Agency

Wendy admitted on the show, even though she herself has tattoos.

She said, “I judge. I also have tattoos. I judge every time I get out of the shower.”

The 55-year-old has a tendril and star tattoo that covers a tummy tuck scar.

In an interview from 2012, she said: “I’m not really one who likes tattoos. I still stand by it.

“I don’t like that very much, but I would rather have it than the cut.”

Wendy has a wine and star tattoo that covers a tummy tuck scar

Scarlett was nominated in two categories and awarded her fiancee Colin JostCredit: Rex Features

Scarlett received the 92nd Academy Awards last night, accompanied by her fiancé Colin Jost, the co-host of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.

She was nominated for the first time and in two categories – the first as best supporting actress for her role in “Jojo Rabbit”.

The future bride was also nominated for best actress for her appearance in “Marriage Story”.

