Wendy Williams claps back on Howard Stern's radio show

Wendy Williams replied to a recent dig by Howard Stern, an experienced radio colleague who previously shot at her for recognition in the radio industry.

When discussing the Critic’s Choice Awards following his SiriusXM show on Monday, Stern noted that no radio personalities were honored at the ceremony, which prompted him to make a subtle recording of Williams, who entered the Radio Hall of Fame had been recorded.

“No insult to Wendy Williams, but they put Wendy Williams in front of me,” he quipped on the show (about People).

Williams, who had worked on the radio for years before switching to television, spoke frontally about the shadow on her talk show “Hot Topics” on Tuesday and said that she did not know why Stern apparently always wanted to “fight” her.

“Now you look like this, Howard, I’m tired of fighting you, man,” Williams said. “Why do you always have to fight with me? Because you think I’m the deep fruit? Why? … Why do you and I always fight? I didn’t argue with you, I take care of my own affairs. “

She later joked, “Howard, all I say is keep your hundreds of thousands of dollars, your beautiful wife Beth, all these animals that you will save and be happy, man. And stop hating me. Because I don’t hate you! “

Williams was honored in 2011, Stern followed in 2012.

She further admitted that Stern should be recognized first because of his pure radio statistics and called him “heroes”.

“You can’t say anything that stops me from loving you, Howard … personally and professionally, I admire you, Howard Stern, and you, the Radio Hall of Fame, were wrong for that.”

Howard Stern and Wendy Williams Getty Images

Wendy said the “only reason” that she was recorded before “The King of All Media” was her talk show, which made her debut in 2008.

This is anything but the first time that these two heads have come across. Last March, the friends who kept dealing exchanged words about Williams, who accused Stern of playing “Hollywood”. As a result, the radio icon interviewed Williams, who had several weeks off to fight a “mysterious illness” that turned out to be Graves’ disease.