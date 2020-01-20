Wendy Williams apologizes after mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Lip Surgery Scar

Wendy Williams received a lot of recoil after apparently mocking those with cleft lips or palate while talking about the surgical scar of Joaquin Phoenix last week.

In the January 7 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old host shared with her audience that she found Phoenix “strangely attractive.”

“He played that Johnny Cash. It wasn’t Reese (Witherspoon) who held me, it was him,” she said, referring to the actor’s performance in Johnny Cash’s biopic Walk the Line.

She continued: “He knows how, when he shaves off (his beard), the way he looks at you, and he has the good nose that sinks all the way down, as if he is happy with it and so am I.”

“When he shaves off his mustache, he has a hairline break. He has one of those – what do you call it – cleft lip, cleft palate,” Williams added, using her hand to pull up her own lip. “He has this.”

“I find it very attractive,” she said, still holding her own lip above her teeth.

Many smothered Williams online, but a certain person – Canadian football player Adam Bighill – tweeted several times with the talk show host last week and demanded an apology.

Bighill’s son, Beau, underwent lip surgery on Wednesday, the football player told on Twitter.

“Today is Beau’s big day. He gets his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross, “he tweeted, in addition to a photo with his son. “Thanks to everyone who contacted us, and thanks in advance for all your good wishes for Beau. He is so loved! “

The athlete also wrote in a tweet removed since then that he was still waiting for Williams to apologize for her behavior.

“Waiting for an apology and donation from @WendyWilliams and since we are still waiting, this campaign has gone viral,” wrote Bighill. “This campaign / message is all about one thing we all agree on, bullying is terrible. Thank you for being part of the #bullying difference ”

On Wednesday, Williams replied to Bighill’s tweet with an apology to him and “to the gorge community.” She also shared that the Wendy Williams Show will donate to both Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association in honor of his son.

“(Secured via email) We are thinking of Beau today while he is operating,” tweeted Williams. “I want to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beau, donate our show to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and support the split community.”

Today is Beau’s big day. He has his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross. Thanks to everyone who contacted us, and thanks in advance for all your good wishes for Beau. He is so loved! #cleftstrong # 1in700 #cleftcutie pic.twitter.com/n3MxaLvl5f

– Adam Bighill (@ Bighill44) January 15, 2020

. @ Bighill44 We are thinking of Beau today while he is operating. I want to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beau, donate our show to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help the split community.

– Wendy Williams (@ WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020